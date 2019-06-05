Major Lazer's Walshy Fire Releases Video for New Song CALL ME

Ahead of his debut solo album ABENG, where Walshy Fire gathers his friends across the Caribbean and Africa for a first-of-its-kind album bridging the regions, the Major Lazer MC shares the video for new single "Call Me", featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Mr Eazi and Jamaican Dancehall artist Kranium.

Watch the video for "Call Me" (feat. Mr Eazi & Kranium) below and stream the track on DSPs HERE.

"Of the songs on the album, I'm most proud of this one," Walshy Fire tells Billboard, where the video originally premiered this morning. "The chemistry of the two artists was amazing. They really killed it and were passionate about the song. Both put in so much work to make sure it was right. Shout out to E. Kelly on the production."

WATCH: WALSHY FIRE - "CALL ME" (feat. MR EAZI & KRANIUM):

ABENG, out this Friday, June 7th via Mad Decent, was inspired by the Jamaica-born, Miami-based producer, DJ and MC's roots in the Caribbean dancehall scene, and his recent travels across Africa. The title ABENG refers to a horn instrument that was brought from Ghana to Jamaica and used by runaway slaves to communicate across long distances.

With Major Lazer, Walshy has regularly toured Africa over the last five years &mdash travels which have allowed him to fulfill his dream of helping bridge the divide between the regions and the broader African diaspora. ABENG brings together some of the biggest names in Afrobeats and Afropop with top Dancehall, Soca and Reggae artists from the Caribbean for unique pairings of artists from each region across each track, like the lead single "No Negative Vibes" featuring Runtown (Nigeria) and Alkaline (Jamaica), and a remix of Walshy's debut single, "Bend Down Pause" featuring Wizkid (Nigeria), Runtown and Machel Montano (Trinidad).

Other artists featured across ABENG include Ice Prince (Nigeria), Demarco (Jamaica), Masicka (Jamaica), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad), Vanessa Mdee(Tanzania), Stonebwoy (Nigeria), Timeka Marshall (Guyana), Bunji Garlin (Trinidad), Ketchup (Nigeria), Shizzi (Nigeria), Efya (Ghana), WurlD (USA/Nigeria) and Christopher Martin (Jamaica).

"The intention is to make the Caribbean and Africa have a conversation that is louder, and in the same studio or the same stage, at the same time," Walshy says of ABENG.

Tracklist:

01. Call Me (feat. Mr Eazi & Kranium)

02. Round Of Applause (feat.Ice Prince & Demarco)

03. No Negative Vibes (feat. Alkaline & Runtown)

04. Outside (feat. Adekunle Gold & Nailah Blackman)

05. Xcellent (feat. Ice Prince & Masicka)

06. Amazing (feat. Stonebwoy & Timeka Marshall)

07. African Lady (feat. Ice Prince, Jay Newton, & Vanessa Mdee)

08. No Laziness (feat. Ketchup & Bunji Garlin)

09. Show You Off (feat. WurlD & Shizzi)

10. Until The Dawn (feat. Efya & Christopher Martin) [Remix]

11. Bend Down Pause (feat. Wizkid, Runtown & Machel Montano) [Remix]

Walshy Fire is an international DJ and producer; ambassador for Caribbean music and culture; and one-third of Diplo's massively-influential, reggae/dancehall-inspired EDM outfit, Major Lazer. While performing on some of the world's largest stages and contributing production to Major Lazer's albums, he has used his platform to shed light on rising talents within the Caribbean, helping launch the careers of Chronixx, Jesse Royal and, most recently, Koffee, whose breakout hits "Toast" and "Throne" he co-produced. In 2014, Vice tapped him to host Season 2 of its Noisey Jamaica documentary series, exploring dancehall and the "reggae revival" movement then taking the island by storm. When not touring with Major Lazer, Walshy balances his time with solo DJ events around the globe, including his signature Rum & Bass party.





