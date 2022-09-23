Maddie & Tae Release 'Through the Madness Vol. 2'

Award-winning Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae have released their 8-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2, out everywhere today.

Previously sharing the heartfelt "Every Night Every Morning" and moving-on anthem "Spring Cleaning," six additional songs are released today, each co-penned by Maddie & Tae. The confident second half of the duo's 1-2 punch offers a harmony-drenched song cycle and a clear-eyed measure of two young women coming into their own, embracing the best of everything life hands them.

On the heels of this week's sold out shows in Boston and New York, Maddie & Tae will take the stage for wall-to-wall crowds in Warrendale, PA tonight (9/23) and Baltimore, MD tomorrow (9/24) on their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Listen to the new collection here:

2022 "CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour" Dates

Sept 23 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Sept 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Sept 28 - Moonshine Beach - San Diego, CA

Sept 29 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

Sept 30 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CA

Oct 1 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Oct 5 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Oct 6 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Oct 7 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Oct 13 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

Oct 14 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

Oct 15 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1, including their most recent single, "Woman You Got," plus fan-favorite songs "Strangers" and "Madness."

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the CMT Music Awards, and were nominated a seventh time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. They are currently headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast.