MIKANO Announces 'AKWA' EP

MIKANO has revealed details of his upcoming EP AKWA II, set to be released on November 4th 2022. The news comes paired with the single and video "J Bezos".

AKWA series marks a return to the artist's purest form of creation. It's raw, explosive, with a beautiful, touching melting pot of disorganised emotions. AKWA II gets more intimate, deeper than the previous EP, taking the listener from one extreme to another, from a song tinged with sweetness, vulnerability and fantasy to something inflated with roughness and overly confident energy, portraying the complexity of our personal growth and our relationships.

MIKANO has been lucky enough to visit the four corners of the world during the first part of his life. At the age of 17, his family settled down in Paris, where he began to compose and write, inspired by the music that touched him at each stage of his life and his travels. AKWA is named after one of Douala' district in Cameroon, AKWA, where MIKANO spent his early years.

In 2018, he released Blind Man Dreams a haunting and dreamlike EP which put him on the radar of the French and international music industry and positioned him as an artist who crossovers genres. MIKANO continued his momentum with the release of EP Melting Balloons in 2020 AKWA 1 in 2021.

AKWA II is set for release on November 4th 2022. Watch the new music video here: