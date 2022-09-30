Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
M.I.A. Releases 'Beep' Forthcoming Studio Album 'MATA'

M.I.A. Releases 'Beep' Forthcoming Studio Album 'MATA'

MATA is set to be released October 14th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Groundbreaking, global trailblazer and visionary M.I.A. has shared a brand new song, 'Beep,' another mammoth tune from the same mind that brought us 'Paper Planes,' 'Borders,' 'Bad Gals,' most recently 'Popular,' and so much more, as she teases her forthcoming sixth studio album, MATA due out October 14th via Island Records.

'Beep' follows 'Popular' and 'The One,' and sets the runway for what is set to be one of the most loved and talked about albums of 2022. More details to be revealed very soon.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important and potent multi-medium artists of this millennium, M.I.A.'s career spans 5 studio albums, international performances, multiple sold-out world tours, GRAMMY® and Academy Award recognition, while continuously pushing the boundaries of digital and ideological possibilities.

M.I.A. has never lost touch with her indelible punk spirit that inspired her glitching directorial debut; Elastica's Mad Dog music video, to her self-directed tour visuals, graphics and NFT's that continue to bend minds to this day. She has consistently paved the way in the music and digital art space and helped create a community of outcasts during the defining years of the internet, a spectrum of influence that is unrivaled by a recording artist.

Watch the new music video here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


Jon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' SingleJon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' Single
September 30, 2022

The “consistently excellent record maker” (MusicRow) delivers a timeless country love song, which he co-wrote alongside Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, with production by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Brimming with heartfelt lyrics, Langston promises all his money and time, plus his last breath and last name on the ballad.
Photos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' TourPhotos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' Tour
September 30, 2022

As part of the 13-show run supporting her album emails i can’t send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at venues like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall. Sabrina Carpenter sang her new record including “Vicious” and “because i liked a boy” as well “Sue Me” and “Honeymoon Fades.”  
Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'
September 30, 2022

“Summer Is Over” is produced by Dan Priddy (Ashnikko, Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk) and written alongside James ‘YAMI’ Bell (Cat Burns, Tom Grennan, James Arthur), Nick Gale  (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb, Charli XCX), and Andrew Bullimore (Little Mix, Wilkinson, Jonas Blue).
THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'
September 30, 2022

On the heels of a run of dates in the US,  The Ramona Flowers release their dreamy single, “Gotta Get Home.” Written about guitarist Sam Dyson’s personal family life but through the eyes of lead vocalist Steve Bird, the track showcases the band’s signature musicianship. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim PetrasVIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras
September 30, 2022

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith unveils the official video for their new single, “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras. Directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.