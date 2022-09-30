M.I.A. Releases 'Beep' Forthcoming Studio Album 'MATA'

Groundbreaking, global trailblazer and visionary M.I.A. has shared a brand new song, 'Beep,' another mammoth tune from the same mind that brought us 'Paper Planes,' 'Borders,' 'Bad Gals,' most recently 'Popular,' and so much more, as she teases her forthcoming sixth studio album, MATA due out October 14th via Island Records.

'Beep' follows 'Popular' and 'The One,' and sets the runway for what is set to be one of the most loved and talked about albums of 2022. More details to be revealed very soon.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important and potent multi-medium artists of this millennium, M.I.A.'s career spans 5 studio albums, international performances, multiple sold-out world tours, GRAMMY® and Academy Award recognition, while continuously pushing the boundaries of digital and ideological possibilities.

M.I.A. has never lost touch with her indelible punk spirit that inspired her glitching directorial debut; Elastica's Mad Dog music video, to her self-directed tour visuals, graphics and NFT's that continue to bend minds to this day. She has consistently paved the way in the music and digital art space and helped create a community of outcasts during the defining years of the internet, a spectrum of influence that is unrivaled by a recording artist.

Watch the new music video here: