MEREDITH MONK & JOHN HOLLENBECK: DUET BEHAVIOR Announced At National Sawdust

Continuing a proud tradition of showcasing the iconic artists of our time, National Sawdust proudly presents Duet Behavior 2022, an intimate evening featuring Meredith Monk and John Hollenbeck.

These long-time friends and colleagues' musical conversation will expand and improvise on highlights from Monk's formidable catalog, combining her pioneering vocal magic with Hollenbeck's effortlessly inventive percussion. Both artists, acknowledged masters of the improvisatory form, will provide the audience with unique insights into the process of their creative genius.

Meredith Monk is a composer, singer, director/choreographer, and creator of new opera, music-theater works, films, and installations. Recognized as one of the most unique and influential artists of our time, she is a pioneer in what is now called "extended vocal technique" and "interdisciplinary performance." Monk creates works that thrive at the intersection of music and movement, image and object, light and sound, discovering and weaving together new modes of perception. Her groundbreaking exploration of the voice as an instrument, as an eloquent language in and of itself, expands the boundaries of musical composition, creating landscapes of sound that unearth feelings, energies, and memories for which there are no words.

John Hollenbeck is a composer of music uncategorizable beyond the fact of being always identifiably his. A conceptualist able to translate the traditions of jazz and new music into a fresh, eclectic, forward-looking language of his own invention, intellectually rewarding yet ever accessible and vibrant, a drummer and percussionist possessed of a playful versatility and a virtuosic wit. Most of all, he is a musical thinker - whether putting pen to paper or conjuring spontaneous sound - allergic to repetition, forever seeking to surprise himself and his audiences.

