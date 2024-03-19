Lyle Lovett Confirms Extensive Summer Tour With His Large Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will embark on an extensive tour this summer with his Large Band including newly confirmed stops at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, St. Louis' The Factory, Kansas City's Uptown Theater, Minneapolis' State Theatre, Detroit's Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Pittsburgh's Stage AE and Indianapolis' Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park among many others.

Tickets for the summer dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 20 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, March 22 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.lylelovett.com/tour.

Ahead of the dates with his Large Band, Lovett will also perform several shows with Lisa Loeb this spring, which will feature the pair on stage together sharing songs and stories. See below for complete itinerary.

Whether touring with his Large Band, Acoustic Group, or in conversation and song format, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend's talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The upcoming performances will feature songs from across Lovett's extensive catalog, including his latest album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.” Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers.

Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 22 at 10:00am local time

March 19—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for the Arts*

March 20—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts*

March 21—Modesto, CA—Gallo Center for the Arts*

March 22—Visalia, CA—Visalia Fox Theatre*

March 24—El Cajon, CA—The Magnolia*

March 25—Santa Barbara, CA—Lobero Theatre*

March 26—Bakersfield, CA—Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace*

March 27—Bakersfield, CA—Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace*

May 1—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse+

May 2—Saratoga Springs, NY—Universal Preservation Hall+

May 3—New London, CT—Garde Arts Center+

May 4—Providence, RI—The Strand+

May 6—Nashua, NH—Nashua Center for the Arts+

May 7—Boston, MA—The Wilbur+

May 8—Gardiner, ME—Johnson Hall Opera House+

May 10—Great Barrington, MA—Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center+

May 11—Kingston, NY—UPAC+

May 12—Geneva, NY—Smith Opera House+

May 14—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts+

May 15—Morristown, NJ—Mayo Performing Arts Center+

June 22—Albuquerque, NM—Kiva Auditorium‡

June 23—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival‡

June 25—Omaha, NE—The Astro Amphitheater‡

June 26—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion‡

June 27—St. Louis, MO—The Factory‡

June 28—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater‡

June 30—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia~ (on-sale April 24 at 8:00am CT)

July 1—Wausau, WI—The Grand Theater‡

July 2—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts‡

July 3—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center‡

July 5—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater‡

July 7—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen‡

July 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

July 11—Ketchum, ID—The Argyos Performing Arts Center‡

July 13—Forest Grove, OR—McMenamins Grand Lodge‡‡

July 14—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle‡‡ (on-sale March 25 at 10:00am PT)

July 15—Spokane, WA—The Fox Theater‡

July 16—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater‡

July 17—Bozeman, MT—The ELM‡

July 19—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre‡

July 20—Fish Creek, WI—Door Community Auditorium‡ (on-sale May 14 at 12:00pm CT)

July 21—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua‡

July 23—Detroit, MI—Masonic Cathedral Theatre‡

July 25—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE‡

July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights‡

July 27—Akron, OH—Goodyear Theater‡

July 28—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park‡

August 9—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Filene Center^

September 19—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 27—LaGrange, GA—Sweetland Amphitheatre‡

*Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

+with Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song

‡Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

~Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest Clint Black

^Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band

**Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guests Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall

‡‡Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest The Milk Carton Kid

photo credit: Michael Wilson