Luke Elliot Releases Third Album 'LET 'EM ALL TALK'

Elliot also released the new video 'I (Who Have Nothing).'

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Oslo-based American singer-songwriter Luke Elliot shares new video 'I (Who Have Nothing)' from his third full-length album Let 'em All Talk out today on all digital streaming platforms via Icons Creating Evil Art.

First recorded in 1963 by Ben E. King, 'I (Who Have Nothing)' has been covered by many artists, including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, and Status Quo, putting Luke in esteemed company.

"This song was introduced to me by my publishing company," says Luke. "I was describing a sound I had in mind, and they sent me Tom Jones' version of this gem. With the original music written by Luis Bacalov for Joe Sentieri (later to be used by Ben E. King), I fell in love immediately. This is the only track on the album I did on the first vocal take. I thought it was gonna be impossible to pull off, but it was magic. The band created their own musical world for this song, primarily conducted by Freddy Holm and Bebe Risenfors."

Let 'em All Talk follows the release of Luke's evocative second LP, The Big Wind (2020), a boldly textured and instantly immersive album with a film noirish touch that is simultaneously sleek and modern at the eye of the storm. Luke continues in the same direction with Let 'em All Talk as he digs deeper, exploring more personal and intimate themes.

Says Luke: "This record happened during a separation between me and my wife. I've always been personal with my work, but this is the first time I've actually been explicit. I was clear-headed for some of it, and out of my mind for other parts. I think, I hope, it's alright to be honest about that. I didn't want to pull the wool over anyone's eyes this time. I just wanted to get it all out there."

Musically, an eclectic mix of influences pumps through Luke's veins that range from John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and Dylan to The Cramps, Gun Club and Mink DeVille, to films such as Badlands, Pulp Fiction, Natural Born Killers. And his interest in film hasn't stayed with music, it has also taken him to the big screen. It turns out the multi-talented artist has acting skills as well. He performed his song 'All On Board' in the Norwegian TV-series hit Exit, Norway's most streamed series ever, and he played against Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) in crime series Wisting.

Let 'em All Talk is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit lukeelliot.com.

Photo Credit: Klara Fowler



RELATED STORIES - Music

Luke Elliot Releases Third Album LET EM ALL TALK Photo
Luke Elliot Releases Third Album 'LET 'EM ALL TALK'

His third full-length album Let 'em All Talk out now on all digital streaming platforms via Icons Creating Evil Art. First recorded in 1963 by Ben E. King, 'I (Who Have Nothing)' has been covered by many artists, including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, and Status Quo, putting Luke in esteemed company. 

Robert Ellis Releases New Album Yesterdays News Photo
Robert Ellis Releases New Album 'Yesterday's News'

The arrangements are harmonically sophisticated, drawing on the open tunings and intricate fingerpicking of English songwriters like Nick Drake or Richard Thompson. Ellis’s performances are similarly subtle and nuanced, tapping into the bittersweet longing of Chet Baker and the playful poignancy of Bill Evans and Jim Hall.

Jake Scott Shares Endearing New Single Married Young Photo
Jake Scott Shares Endearing New Single 'Married Young'

Jake Scott released his endearing, heartfelt new single “Married Young.” The stripped-back track is dedicated to his wife Rachel and how they ignored the naysayers who advised them to not get married at a young age. It turns out not taking their advice paid off – the two are still married and recently welcomed their second baby.

Reid Haughton Debuts Self-Titled EP Photo
Reid Haughton Debuts Self-Titled EP

The self-titled collection includes 8 tracks, including the previously released singles, “Day You Don’t,” “She Is,” and “Can’t Please ‘Em All.” All of the tracks were produced by Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Morgan Wade) at Nashville’s Sound Emporium.


From This Author - Michael Major

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer CommunityVideo: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND TrailerVideo: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer
Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE