Luke Elliot Releases Third Album 'LET 'EM ALL TALK'

Oslo-based American singer-songwriter Luke Elliot shares new video 'I (Who Have Nothing)' from his third full-length album Let 'em All Talk out today on all digital streaming platforms via Icons Creating Evil Art.

First recorded in 1963 by Ben E. King, 'I (Who Have Nothing)' has been covered by many artists, including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, and Status Quo, putting Luke in esteemed company.

"This song was introduced to me by my publishing company," says Luke. "I was describing a sound I had in mind, and they sent me Tom Jones' version of this gem. With the original music written by Luis Bacalov for Joe Sentieri (later to be used by Ben E. King), I fell in love immediately. This is the only track on the album I did on the first vocal take. I thought it was gonna be impossible to pull off, but it was magic. The band created their own musical world for this song, primarily conducted by Freddy Holm and Bebe Risenfors."

Let 'em All Talk follows the release of Luke's evocative second LP, The Big Wind (2020), a boldly textured and instantly immersive album with a film noirish touch that is simultaneously sleek and modern at the eye of the storm. Luke continues in the same direction with Let 'em All Talk as he digs deeper, exploring more personal and intimate themes.

Says Luke: "This record happened during a separation between me and my wife. I've always been personal with my work, but this is the first time I've actually been explicit. I was clear-headed for some of it, and out of my mind for other parts. I think, I hope, it's alright to be honest about that. I didn't want to pull the wool over anyone's eyes this time. I just wanted to get it all out there."

Musically, an eclectic mix of influences pumps through Luke's veins that range from John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and Dylan to The Cramps, Gun Club and Mink DeVille, to films such as Badlands, Pulp Fiction, Natural Born Killers. And his interest in film hasn't stayed with music, it has also taken him to the big screen. It turns out the multi-talented artist has acting skills as well. He performed his song 'All On Board' in the Norwegian TV-series hit Exit, Norway's most streamed series ever, and he played against Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) in crime series Wisting.

Let 'em All Talk is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit lukeelliot.com.

Photo Credit: Klara Fowler