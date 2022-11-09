Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Luke Combs Wins Song of the Year at 2022 BMI Awards With 'Forever After All'

Written by Combs, Drew Parker and Rob Williford, the track was BMI’s most performed country song this past year. 

Nov. 09, 2022  

Luke Combs won Song of the Year at last night's 2022 BMI Awards for his #1 single, "Forever After All." Written by Combs, Drew Parker and Rob Williford, the track was BMI's most performed country song this past year.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is nominated tonight for three more awards at the 56th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (Growin' Up). Combs will also perform his latest (and 14th consecutive) #1 single, "The Kind of Love We Make," during tonight's live broadcast.

The accolades add to another triumphant year for Combs, who, in yet another unprecedented feat, immediately sold out his massive 2023 World Tour, including all 16 of the North American stadium dates. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist.

The trek includes shows at Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The World Tour follows the release of Combs' widely acclaimed new album, Growin Up', which debuted at #1 onBillboard's Top Country Albums chart this past summer. The record features twelve tracks including Combs' current single, "Going, Going, Gone," which was recently sent to country radio and is rapidly rising.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.

Luke Combs Tour Dates

March 25, 2023-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 1, 2023-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 15, 2023-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
April 22, 2023-Detroit, MI-Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)
April 29, 2023-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 6, 2023-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)
May 13, 2023-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 20, 2023-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
May 27, 2023-Vancouver, BC-BC Place* (SOLD OUT)
June 3, 2023-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 10, 2023-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
June 17, 2023-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 8, 2023-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 15, 2023-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 22, 2023-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 29, 2023-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9, 2023-Auckland, New Zealand-Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12, 2023-Brisbane, Australia-Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17, 2023-Sydney, Australia-Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20, 2023-Melbourne, Australia-Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23, 2023-Adelaide, Australia-Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26, 2023-Perth, Australia-RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30, 2023-Oslo, Norway-Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1, 2023-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4, 2023-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)
October 6, 2023-Hamburg, Germany-Barclays Arena
October 7, 2023-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8, 2023-Paris, France-La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10, 2023-Zurich, Switzerland-The Hall
October 11, 2023-Brussels, Belgium-Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13, 2023-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14, 2023-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16, 2023-Glasgow, Scotland-OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17, 2023-Manchester, England-AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20, 2023-London, England-The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



