Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Rascal Flatts and More Join Lineup for CMA SUMMER STAY-CAY
The countdown is on! In just one week, the Country Music Association brings your favorite Country stars together for "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold," a brand new, multi-hour live stream variety event sure to be one of the hottest nights of summer.
On Wednesday, July 1, "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" sees more than 50 Country acts coming together (while safely apart) for a CMA Fest-inspired fun and collaborative summertime celebration. Hosted by chart-topping Country artists Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, fans can expect unique performances, atypical Q&As, games and much more. Join Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kassi Ashton, Gabby Barrett, Bobby Bones, BRELAND, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Blanco Brown, Kristian Bush, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Everette, Tyler Farr, Brantley Gilbert, Gone West's Colbie Caillat and Nelly Joy, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Janson, Angie K, King Calaway, Lady A, LANCO, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, Brandon Lay, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Midland, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Rascal Flatts, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Darius Rucker, The Reklaws, The Shires, Granger Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Rita Wilson, Charlie Worsham and Brett Young starting at 5:00 PM/CT on CMA's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Fans can join early for The Bud Nitro Room pre-show hosted by WUSY US-101's StyckMan & Justin Cole, kicking off at 4:30 PM/CT and featuring special performances and Q&As with artists. Download the CMA Fest app or visit CMASummerStayCay.com for more information.
Watch/Download "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" Promo
Here's a sneak peek at what to expect from "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold":
- "Women of Summer" performance featuring Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell and Cassadee Pope
- "Say It With A Song" Game with Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson and HARDY
- Jason Aldean Video Premiere Party featuring the World Premiere of New Music Video "Got What I Got," special Q&A, Tyler Farr hosting the game "Is This Something Aldean Sings?" with fans, and a special Aldean cover performance by 2020 CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship recipient Angie K
- Radio Disney Country "Disney Trivia" Challenge with Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, hosted by
Abby Anderson
- More than 30 one-of-a-kind new performances from artists including Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress,
Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Travis Denning, Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson, LOCASH,
Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Jameson Rodgers, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Rita Wilson, and Brett Young, with special collaborations between Jimmie Allen and LANCO, Kassi Ashton and Jordan Davis, and Lee Brice and Carly Pearce
- Quick Chat with Gabby Barrett hosted by Radio Disney Country
- "Super Easy Trivia" with Bobby Bones featuring Blanco Brown, Kristian Bush, Jordan Davis, Gone West's Colbie Caillat and Nelly Joy, Caylee Hammack, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce and Rita Wilson
- Brothers Osborne full band performance of "All Night" and fan Q&A
- CMA Fest Flashback with Eric Church remembering his epic mega-medley performance during CMA Fest 2019, with the never-before-seen full 27-minute acoustic performance available on CMA's YouTube channel during the live stream
- "'90s Country Cover Challenge" with Russell Dickerson & Friends featuring Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce
- The Bud Nitro Room pre-show performances with 2020 CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship recipients Everette and Kylie Morgan
- "What's Gonna Happen Next?" -- a really random chat with Brantley Gilbert and surprise guests
- "Country Couples Challenge" with Jillian Jacqueline, Charlie Worsham and their spouses
- King Calaway hosts a special edition of "Nashville's House Band Series" with special guest Darius Rucker
- Lady A special appearance and performance of "What If I Never Get Over You"
- Chris Lane has "Big, Big Plans" to congratulate two fans on their engagement
- Catching Up with Tracy Lawrence and Taste of Country's Clay Moden
- Tour Buddy Challenge with Maddie & Tae hosted by CMT After MidNite's Cody Alan
- Maddie & Tae performing their single "Bathroom Floor," presented by Music Choice
- "Old Fashioned Summer" cocktail creation with Ashley McBryde and special guest Lainey Wilson
- Midland mixes it up with conversation over tequila
- Amazon Music hosts Jon Pardi's performance of his Amazon Original, reimagined version of "Ain't Always The Cowboy"
- Quick Chat with Rascal Flatts about their 20 years as a group
- "Honkytonk Tuesday...on a Wednesday!" with Michael Ray featuring special guest Craig Morgan
- Quick Chat with Granger Smith hosted by Elaina Smith of Westwood One Nashville's Nights with Elaina
- Cole Swindell surprises a Bachelorette Party and performs two of his hit songs
- "Who Knows Their Bandmate Best?" with The Reklaws and The Shires
- Quick Chat with Tenille Townes
- Stay tuned for additional segments to be announced soon!
The event kicks off two of the hottest nights of Country Music this summer and is followed by "CMA Best of Fest," a three-hour retrospective hosted by Country Music superstar Luke Bryan, which now airs Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Visit CMAfest.com to view the full lineup.
Both events celebrate the legacy of CMA Fest, the world's longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville June 10-13, 2021.
"CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" viewers will have the opportunity to donate directly to the CMA Foundation, a national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. Look for the "Donate Now" button on both YouTube and Facebook during the live stream. In addition, the CMA Foundation is launching "CMA Summer Music Camp" Saturday, June 27 on CMAfoundation.org and CMA Foundation's YouTube channel. The kid-centric video series will feature music teachers as well as musicians including BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell and Chris Janson sharing instrument lessons, music playing tips, songwriting sessions and more to encourage parents and kids to continue learning music at home this summer. The CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure that every child has an equitable opportunity to participate in music.
The CMA Fest app has been updated for "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" and features the live stream lineup, merchandise, playlists, donations for the CMA Foundation and more. Users will even be able to watch the live stream in the app by selecting "Watch" in the menu.
CMA Fan Access is also now available for Country fans to register for a chance to win a trip to CMA Fest in 2021, including front row seats for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, airfare, hotel and more. Once registered, fans can participate in activities for even more chances to win by watching "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" to discover clue words. Prizes include merchandise packs, an autographed guitar with more than 50 signatures and an additional trip for two to next year's CMA Fest.
A limited line of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" merchandise is available for purchase starting today at shop.cmaworld.com in the CMA Fest app with all proceeds going to the CMA Foundation. Purchasers can also make an additional donation while shopping online.
To support "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" and "CMA Best of Fest," a new "Country Summer Nights" playlist is now available on digital streaming platforms, featuring music and artists from both events. Listen HERE.
Budweiser Nitro Gold is a first-of-its-kind golden lager infused with nitrogen for a taste as smooth as silk. Available nationwide in 12-ounce cans for a premium drinking experience.