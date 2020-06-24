Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Rascal Flatts and More Join Lineup for CMA SUMMER STAY-CAY

The countdown is on! In just one week, the Country Music Association brings your favorite Country stars together for "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold," a brand new, multi-hour live stream variety event sure to be one of the hottest nights of summer.



On Wednesday, July 1, "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" sees more than 50 Country acts coming together (while safely apart) for a CMA Fest-inspired fun and collaborative summertime celebration. Hosted by chart-topping Country artists Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, fans can expect unique performances, atypical Q&As, games and much more. Join Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kassi Ashton, Gabby Barrett, Bobby Bones, BRELAND, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Blanco Brown, Kristian Bush, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Everette, Tyler Farr, Brantley Gilbert, Gone West's Colbie Caillat and Nelly Joy, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Janson, Angie K, King Calaway, Lady A, LANCO, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, Brandon Lay, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Midland, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Rascal Flatts, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Darius Rucker, The Reklaws, The Shires, Granger Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Rita Wilson, Charlie Worsham and Brett Young starting at 5:00 PM/CT on CMA's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Fans can join early for The Bud Nitro Room pre-show hosted by WUSY US-101's StyckMan & Justin Cole, kicking off at 4:30 PM/CT and featuring special performances and Q&As with artists. Download the CMA Fest app or visit CMASummerStayCay.com for more information.

Watch/Download "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" Promo

Here's a sneak peek at what to expect from "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold":

The event kicks off two of the hottest nights of Country Music this summer and is followed by "CMA Best of Fest," a three-hour retrospective hosted by Country Music superstar Luke Bryan, which now airs Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Visit CMAfest.com to view the full lineup.



Both events celebrate the legacy of CMA Fest, the world's longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville June 10-13, 2021.



"CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" viewers will have the opportunity to donate directly to the CMA Foundation, a national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association. Look for the "Donate Now" button on both YouTube and Facebook during the live stream. In addition, the CMA Foundation is launching "CMA Summer Music Camp" Saturday, June 27 on CMAfoundation.org and CMA Foundation's YouTube channel. The kid-centric video series will feature music teachers as well as musicians including BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell and Chris Janson sharing instrument lessons, music playing tips, songwriting sessions and more to encourage parents and kids to continue learning music at home this summer. The CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure that every child has an equitable opportunity to participate in music.



The CMA Fest app has been updated for "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" and features the live stream lineup, merchandise, playlists, donations for the CMA Foundation and more. Users will even be able to watch the live stream in the app by selecting "Watch" in the menu.



CMA Fan Access is also now available for Country fans to register for a chance to win a trip to CMA Fest in 2021, including front row seats for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, airfare, hotel and more. Once registered, fans can participate in activities for even more chances to win by watching "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" to discover clue words. Prizes include merchandise packs, an autographed guitar with more than 50 signatures and an additional trip for two to next year's CMA Fest.



A limited line of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" merchandise is available for purchase starting today at shop.cmaworld.com in the CMA Fest app with all proceeds going to the CMA Foundation. Purchasers can also make an additional donation while shopping online.



To support "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" and "CMA Best of Fest," a new "Country Summer Nights" playlist is now available on digital streaming platforms, featuring music and artists from both events. Listen HERE.



Budweiser Nitro Gold is a first-of-its-kind golden lager infused with nitrogen for a taste as smooth as silk. Available nationwide in 12-ounce cans for a premium drinking experience.

