Lucy Kalantari Announces New EP & Drops Single & Video

"Friendship Party" is out on all platforms today.

Aug. 13, 2021  

Today Brooklyn's Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats announced her upcoming EP 'What Kind Of World' releasing 9/17 on 8 Pound Gorilla Records. Along with the announcement comes the first swinging single "Friendship Party" which is out on all platforms today.

"Friendship Party" features the incredible voices of fellow family jazz singers Jazzy Ash and Joelle Lurie (of JoJo & The Pinecones) and emphasizes the joy that comes from friendship. Fans should be sure to check out the accompanying music video featuring a lively group of swing dancers taking to the streets in Kalantari's town of Brooklyn.

What Kind of World? is an inspiring and upbeat collection full of positive lessons. This heartfelt original recording celebrates the strength of community and highlights the joy that comes from joining together.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming release!


