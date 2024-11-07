Louis Dunford Details Debut Album 'Be Lucky'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storyteller of the streets Louis Dunford has announced his debut album, ‘Be Lucky’ to be released February 14th via RCA Records. Aptly named by Louis' fans and their mantra, Louis is known for weaving narratives that capture the humour, grit, and depth of a North London lad on a world’s stage.

Dunford’s public chronicle of home creates vivid portraits of real people, the persistent spirit of community and a sense of completely unfiltered emotion. Latest single from the album, ‘Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green,’ was inspired by a friend of his father, a former East End boxer who found a new identity in Soho’s drag scene. Meanwhile, also taken from the album, ‘The Local’ celebrates a historic love for the pub and the many characters it houses each weekend. With no airs and graces, Dunford explains, “I wanted it to capture the antics, the sense of community – it’s where I go when I’m up, down, or somewhere in between.”

Some tracks on Louis’ debut album, ‘Be Lucky’, have been evolving since the tragic loss of a close friend over a decade ago, Ben Kinsella. It’s an emotional anchor that reflects the step-by-step journey of processing trauma and a need for growing resilience when combatting a life without a loved one

“Be Lucky is something that I’ve been writing bits of over the years,” Dunford shares. “It’s a way of keeping my friend Ben with me, a way of making sense of things. This album is my story and his.”

Louis Dunford is best known for singles ‘Lucy,’ ‘The Boy Who Could Fly,’ ‘My Generation,’ ‘Boys Do Cry,’ ‘When We Were Hooligans,’ and ‘The Angel (North London Forever)’— which was adopted by Arsenal FC fans as their official club anthem. Fan favourites ‘Lucy’ and ‘The Angel’ will also appear on Louis’ debut record next year. In a short space of time, Louis has earned widespread acclaim and support from key tastemakers including i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland. His meteoric rise to success has seen him perform a string of sold-out shows at iconic venues such as O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, Union Chapel, and Electric Ballroom. He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in the summer of 2022. Since 2021, he’s sold over a staggering 25,000 tickets.

Photo Credit: Tom Cockram

