Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Yara Asmar Collaboration 'four'

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Louis Carnell has shared a collaboration with Beirut based multi-instrumentalist, video artist and puppeteer, Yara Asmar, for the latest in his ongoing series, 111. The new track is released ahead of a London performance on Thursday November, 16th at Stoke Newington Old Church, with support from >Σ.

Listen to Louis Carnell & Yara Asmar’s “four”, a delicate and mournful piece accompanied by Louis Carnell & Arcin Sagdic’s visual work: 

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration.

A new track will emerge on every third Tuesday, with the launch for each creating an environment for the listener to explore the series, without hierarchy, with the aim to question how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.

Carnell’s work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. His use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy see him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO, London and the Volksbühne, Berlin, more to be confirmed.

Follow Louis Carnell for the next three releases in the series, collaborations with Coby Sey and KMRU, with further releases continuing into 2024.

Photo credit: Niko Studio





