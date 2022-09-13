Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Angeles' Isaac Watters Releases New Single 'Listen to the Wind'

Los Angeles' Isaac Watters Releases New Single 'Listen to the Wind'

“Listen to the Wind '' is the first offering from the forthcoming EP Extended Play 001 due out on November 9th. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Los Angeles artist Isaac Watters has released his single "Listen to Wind" today via hi-res records. "Listen to the Wind '' is the first offering from the forthcoming EP Extended Play 001 due out on November 9th.

"Listen to the Wind" is a stunning, spacey tale of exhilarating escape. The song was born out of a free-flowing writing session with producer and hi-res record co-founder Matt Linesch, that found the two men blasting Weezer songs on Linesch's studio speakers and dovetailing into a conversation about escaping the city, the grind of work, zoom meetings, tensions with friends and loved ones, and into the sweet solitude of nature.

Additional inspiration was drawn from a Washington Post account of a man setting himself on fire on the steps of the Capitol Building as an apparent act of protest to draw attention to climate change.

"I don't know if his body went into shock, but it was silent," said Renee C. Gage, 46, who captured photos of the gruesome scene and described what she witnessed. "Can you imagine being on fire and not screaming?" "The cool breeze is harder to find," says Watters.

"The mountain air seems rarer and farther away. More and more trees are going up in smoke and sometimes it feels like nature itself is in shock, on fire, and not screaming, except for the wind. The wind is screaming. It's a reminder to get off our screens and out of our heads and back to basics, back to nature."

Residing on the Eastside of Los Angeles and deeply embedded in a community of like-minded musicians and artists, Isaac Watters has forever been a creator, using his mind to bring his ideas to life, via the visual or musical mediums.

Connecting with a live audience has always been where Watters' heart beats the loudest, but as with most of the world, the pandemic threw Watters' creative plans into disarray. Having weathered the storm of isolation and chaos of the unknown, the soft-spoken innovator has arrived at a sense of calm and focus, making his most thrilling music to date.

Watters found an incredible creative partner in hi-res records to help bring his vision to life. The label's focus is on high quality productions. For Watters' album, the choice was made to record, mix and master all in analog. It's an audiophile's dream, and something that connected with Watters' creativity.

In today's streaming age, where the creative process can be automated and factory-like, Watters found solace and inspiration in putting time and attention into the process of making these songs, and is looking forward to bringing them to a live audience. His first show playing these songs live is this Sunday September 18th at Club Tee Gee.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Jessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This FridayJessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This Friday
September 13, 2022

After her abrupt departure from the spotlight 5 years ago, Jessica has spent the past year reclaiming her voice musically, with the release of Brand New Day, and soon with her brave & personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice  which will release on November 1st through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.
Seattle Duo sunking Share Two Song Single 'My Mind Is An Oven'Seattle Duo sunking Share Two Song Single 'My Mind Is An Oven'
September 13, 2022

sunking have shared two new tracks, “My Mind Is An Oven” and “Uncle Kane.” ” ”My Mind Is An Oven' is an attempt to simulate the emotional experience of being bursting at the seams with inspiration, but not knowing how to articulate it or capture it,” Granfelt said of the song, while ”Uncle Kane” is the more frenetic track.
A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Only Mystery'A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Only Mystery'
September 13, 2022

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, that was co-produced by Madeline Kenney, Los Angeles based musician A.O. Gerber has shared the stunning closer of the album, “Only Mystery”, and its accompanying video. This follows the sharing of tracks “Hunger”, “Looking For The Right Things,” and “For.”
Australia's Ocean Alley Announces New Album 'Low Altitude Living'Australia's Ocean Alley Announces New Album 'Low Altitude Living'
September 13, 2022

The band is also about to embark on their West Coast U.S. tour — earlier this year, Ocean Alley sold out nearly every venue along their eight-show tour of the Midwest and East Coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, Terminal West in Atlanta, and The Sinclair in Boston.
John Mellencamp to Reissue 'Scarecrow Deluxe'John Mellencamp to Reissue 'Scarecrow Deluxe'
September 13, 2022

The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue is set for release November 4 as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.