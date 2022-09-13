Los Angeles' Isaac Watters Releases New Single 'Listen to the Wind'

Los Angeles artist Isaac Watters has released his single "Listen to Wind" today via hi-res records. "Listen to the Wind '' is the first offering from the forthcoming EP Extended Play 001 due out on November 9th.

"Listen to the Wind" is a stunning, spacey tale of exhilarating escape. The song was born out of a free-flowing writing session with producer and hi-res record co-founder Matt Linesch, that found the two men blasting Weezer songs on Linesch's studio speakers and dovetailing into a conversation about escaping the city, the grind of work, zoom meetings, tensions with friends and loved ones, and into the sweet solitude of nature.

Additional inspiration was drawn from a Washington Post account of a man setting himself on fire on the steps of the Capitol Building as an apparent act of protest to draw attention to climate change.

"I don't know if his body went into shock, but it was silent," said Renee C. Gage, 46, who captured photos of the gruesome scene and described what she witnessed. "Can you imagine being on fire and not screaming?" "The cool breeze is harder to find," says Watters.

"The mountain air seems rarer and farther away. More and more trees are going up in smoke and sometimes it feels like nature itself is in shock, on fire, and not screaming, except for the wind. The wind is screaming. It's a reminder to get off our screens and out of our heads and back to basics, back to nature."

Residing on the Eastside of Los Angeles and deeply embedded in a community of like-minded musicians and artists, Isaac Watters has forever been a creator, using his mind to bring his ideas to life, via the visual or musical mediums.

Connecting with a live audience has always been where Watters' heart beats the loudest, but as with most of the world, the pandemic threw Watters' creative plans into disarray. Having weathered the storm of isolation and chaos of the unknown, the soft-spoken innovator has arrived at a sense of calm and focus, making his most thrilling music to date.

Watters found an incredible creative partner in hi-res records to help bring his vision to life. The label's focus is on high quality productions. For Watters' album, the choice was made to record, mix and master all in analog. It's an audiophile's dream, and something that connected with Watters' creativity.

In today's streaming age, where the creative process can be automated and factory-like, Watters found solace and inspiration in putting time and attention into the process of making these songs, and is looking forward to bringing them to a live audience. His first show playing these songs live is this Sunday September 18th at Club Tee Gee.

Listen to the new single here: