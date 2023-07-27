Lo-Fi Bedroom-Pop Artist Tadashi Releases 'Dark Soul'

The accompanying music video for the single can be seen on his YouTube channel.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Prolific Japanese-American rapper and producer Tadashi has released his latest single, “Dark Soul,” a track that tackles deeply resonant themes of emotional longing amidst the struggle of navigating life’s complexities.

The bedroom-pop leaning track uses light vocals, 808 patterns, and delicate, flawlessly selected sampling to create an aura of nostalgia that nods to the peak SoundCloud era of the early 2010s.  “Dark Soul” is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms. The accompanying music video for the single can be seen on his YouTube channel.

“‘Dark Soul’ is about that numb feeling when dealing with the same problems over and over again with the same person or even different people,” Tadashi explains. “It's like running into the same wall over and over. In the chorus, I say, ‘now I'm out here lucid dreaming’ to allude to that numb, spaced-out feeling when you're just done.”

“Dark Soul” follows the charismatic and compelling single “Left Behind,” which was co-released by Bazz and reflects an instant chemistry between the two artists, who had never met in real life. Feeding off each other’s energy in the studio, “Left Behind” was written in less than an hour.

Both tracks reflect Tadashi’s ability to entangle transparent and profound storytelling with genre-bending, dark-pop synth, and electronic trap drum and bass that capture the intricacies of hip-hop, power-pop, and indie and efforts to help expand and normalize the conversation surrounding the trouble spots in society that teens are experiencing today.

Tadashi’s ability to speak candidly about these intense life experiences has helped him earn the trust of his listeners, who have rocketed both him and his tracks, "Pain" and "Used to This," to over 100k+ streams across all digital platforms, and his song "Need You Now" onto radio stations in both the U.K. and the United States.

His unique connection to his fans has allowed him to create a community-like platform through his music, where followers can bond, commiserate and embrace togetherness as they transition from teenagers to independent adults.

Listen to “Dark Soul” now on all streaming platforms, watch the video for the single by heading over to YouTube, catch Tadashi playing FIFA and performing live on Twitch at @ttadashiii, and follow him on Instagram at @_ttadashi_ or visit ttadashimusic.com for more information about future releases.



