Lloyd Cole Reveals Video For VIOLINS

Lloyd Cole will release his new album Guesswork on July 26 via earMUSIC. Today he reveals the video for his single "Violins." Looking for visual ideas for the video for the track, Lloyd stumbled upon The End of Civilisation by Douglas Gordon. Lloyd says: "It's perfect for the song. What could be worse than burning a grand piano and filming it?." It took a few months but Lloyd eventually tracked down Douglas who was preparing an exhibition in Paris. He gave the project his blessing. Lloyd then worked with FeltFilm in Toronto to edit and synchronise the footage. "I am so excited about this video. If I have a regret from the early years, it's that I didn't get more involved with our videos. These days I have to be, and that's a good thing."

Watch "Violins" here:

"Violins," a sublime slice of 21st century synth-pop, sees Lloyd take everything he has learned from his previous explorations into electronica, not least his collaboration with Hans Joachim Roedelius, and craft a beautifully simple infectious pop song that tackles our troubled times with trademark wit and Lloyd's unmistakable voice.

Says Lloyd: "One of the glorious things about pop is that you have this wonderful uplifting noise which can actually address some fairly challenging issues and sometimes can do so quite elegantly." He continues, "You realize over time that however much you second-guess yourself or try and pull yourself in whatever direction, it's still you. If you have a voice, you can't un-voice yourself."

Lloyd Cole has confirmed 3 shows in the U.S. in support of Guesswork, with more to follow.

September 13 - Montclair, NJ - Outpost In The Burbs

September 14 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

September 15 - Washington, DC - City Winery

All world-wide dates are listed below.

Lloyd collaborated with three other musicians on Guesswork, including his two former Commotions' bandmates - guitarist Neil Clark and keyboard player Blair Cowan. The album marks the first time they have worked together since the band's swansong Mainstream in 1987. Recorded (mostly) in his attic studio in Massachusetts, Guesswork is produced by Lloyd and mixed by maverick German producer Olaf Opal, with executive production from Chris Hughes.

A departure from the Commotions' sound, Guesswork is predominantly an "electronic" album. Lloyd, Blair and another longtime Lloyd associate Fred Maher (drummer on Lloyd's early solo albums and his last album 2013's 'Standards') have fashioned the LP's sound from classic and modern keyboard, modular and drum synthesizers, though guitars played by both Lloyd and Neil Clark are featured. Lloyd's ear for a melody, his lyrical smarts, and his unmistakable voice ensure these songs stand shoulder to shoulder with anything he has previously written.

Lloyd Cole Tour dates:

October - 5 - NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre & Opera House

October - 7 KILMARNOCK Palace Theatre

October - 8 ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

October - 10 DUNDEE The Gardyne Theatre

October - 11 HAMILTON Townhouse

October - 12 EDINBURGH Queens Hall

October - 14 LIVERPOOL The Philharmonic Hall

October - 15 LEEDS Town Hall

October - 16 BUXTON Opera House

October - 18 BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

October - 19 GUILDFORD G Live

October - 20 SALISBURY City Hall

October - 21 NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

October - 23 BASINGSTOKE The Anvil & The Forge

October - 24 LONDON Union Chapel

October - 25 LONDON Union Chapel

October - 29 KILKENNY The Set Theatre

October - 30 DUBLIN Vicar Street

November - 1 CORK Live At St Lukes

November - 2 LIMERICK Dolans Warehouse

November - 3 GALWAY Roisin Dubh

November - 4 BELFAST The Belfast Empire Music Hall

Tickets are available from http://www.lloydcole.com/live/

Lloyd Cole has released 14 studio albums including three with The Commotions ['Rattlesnakes' (84), 'Easy Pieces' ('85), Mainstream ('87)] nine solo albums ['Lloyd Cole' ('90), 'Don't Get Weird On Me Babe' ('91), 'Bad Vibes' ('93), 'Love Story' (95), 'Plastic Wood' ('01), 'Music In A Foreign Language' ('03), 'Anti Depressant' ('06), 'Broken Record' ('10), 'Standards' ('13)], one with The Negatives ['The Negatives (2000)] and one with Hans Joachim Roedelius ['Selected Studies Vol. 1' ('13)].

"That's a completely extraordinary record... It's got that electronic sound like the best of Prefab or China Crisis, but very definitely 21st century, a really fresh sound to it with dark, dark lyrics. LC is back at his very best." Tom Robinson, BBC Radio 6 Music

About Douglas Gordon: (born 20 September 1966) he is a Scottish artist who won the Turner Prize in 1996, the Premio 2000 at the 47th Venice Biennale in 1997 and the Hugo Boss Prize in 1998. He lives and works in Berlin, Germany.





