Little Hurt (Colin Dieden, Ex-The Mowglis) Shares New Single 'Cooler If U Did'

An EP release and more tour dates are being booked for the fall, with more new music and touring slated for early 2023.  

Sep. 19, 2022  

2022 has been a busy year so far for Alt.Pop artist Little Hurt (Colin Dieden, Ex-The Mowglis) with touring ramping up again. He continues to explore the edges of Alternative Rock with new single "Cooler If U Did".

The song features a tight groove and a soaring atmospheric chorus that is instantly memorable. Dieden says "Cooler If U Did' was a song that was written after I went through a really difficult breakup. I got together with Jordan Witzigreuter from The Ready Set and my friend Ryan Baharloo and we rented a house in Venice Beach, CA. It was a great, creative environment where we wrote a song together so I could get my mind off the situation".

He continues "Cooler If U Did" is an interesting song to me because I feel like it spans multiple genres. It's an Alternative Rock song with pop sensibilities and R&B melodies scattered all over it, as well as moments in the post chorus that have an edgier rock sound".

Dieden has been working hard - playing live to support the release of singles "Get Out Of My Life"; "Help Me Out", and "Chelsea's Coming Over", all released this year. 2021 was a good year for Little Hurt, with the "Every Second" EP receiving plaudits from several press outlets, including Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Alternative Press, Pop Matters, American Songwriter, Music Connection, and more. He's an in-demand cowriter and performer who was featured on the song "19" with New Dialog and "Lonely" with Twin XL and Rad Horror.

Little Hurt has seen rapid growth, with more than 38 Million cumulative audio streams since 2019. Dieden had a breakout year in 2020 with "My Head Hurts" becoming an instantly memorable track that received Advanced Placement and regular rotation on SiriusXm Alt. Nation, as well playlist adds at Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Amazon Music.

'Alaska' was a hit during the summer, spending 4 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Alternative Nation Top 18 Countdown, charting Top 35 on Alternative Radio nationally and placement on key Alternative playlists on all major streaming services. "Better Drugs" started off the year, and helped establish Dieden's solo career after spending nearly 10 years as lead singer of alternative stalwarts The Mowgli's.

Listen to the new single here:

