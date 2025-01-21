Little Feat and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Unite for 'Dirty Feat Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With over 100 combined years of touring, Little Feat and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band have each performed their music to audiences across the world. Now these two monumental bands, who share a mutual admiration, are joining forces on the road for the first time with their Dirty Feat Tour. The special five-date run of shows, set for the western United States, will begin June 21, 2025, in Airway Heights, Washington and wrap June 26, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets and VIP packages for three of the five shows (Airway Heights, Washington - June 21, Redmond, Washington - June 22, and Bonner, Montana - June 24) go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time at littlefeat.net and nittygritty.com. The venues and on-sale dates for Pocatello, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah will be announced soon.

Little Feat and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - 2025 Dirty Feat Tour Dates:

June 21 - Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live (Tickets + VIP Packages on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time)

June 22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live (Tickets + VIP Packages on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time)

June 24 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater (Tickets + VIP Packages on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time)

June 25 - Pocatello, ID - Venue TBA

June 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue TBA

As evidenced by a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for its 2024 album Sam’s Place (Best Traditional Blues Album), the legendary Little Feat continues to build on a deep, 50-plus year history with no end in sight. Utilizing a combination of elite musicianship and brilliant, idiosyncratic songwriting to create a repertoire that transcends all boundaries, Little Feat has always been about the songs and musicianship—as its honest and durable legacy illustrates. California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country and rockabilly mixed with New Orleans swamp boogie led to a powerful sound that has kept the audience dancing for decades.

Songs like “Dixie Chicken,” “Spanish Moon,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” display a continuous thread of excellence that embraces the qualities of exploration that make up Little Feat and its music, while honoring their brothers that began this journey decades ago: Lowell George, Richie Hayward, and Paul Barrere. Little Feat is in stellar form with its current lineup: Scott Sharrard (lead guitar, vocals); Tony Leone (drums, vocals), founder Bill Payne (keys, vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass) and Sam Clayton (percussion, vocals).

The Grammy-, CMA- and IBMA-Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, currently on its ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour celebrating nearly 60 years of music making, remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. The group’s current lineup is one of the most compelling in the group’s storied history, featuring founding members Jeff Hanna (lead vocals, guitar) & Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica, vocals); Bob Carpenter (keys, vocals)—a member since 1980; Jim Photoglo (bass, vocals); Jaime Hanna (guitar, vocals); and Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin, vocals). NGDB played its first gig in 1966 in Southern California as a jug band and by 1969 had become a cornerstone of the burgeoning country-rock community.

The band’s career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of “Mr. Bojangles,” a folksy Top 10 pop hit that brought roots music to the national forefront. In 1972, NGDB released the first of three groundbreaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken records, collaborating with many of the best bluegrass, country, and folk artists in the world. The band has recorded 16 Top 10 U.S. Country hits, highlighted by three #1’s: “Fishin' In The Dark," "Modern Day Romance," and "Long Hard Road." NGDB’s most recent recording is the critically acclaimed album, Dirt Does Dylan.

