Listen: Disneyland 70th Celebration Album Feat. Jonas Brothers, Boyz II Men, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walt Disney Records has released the new album Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. Created in honor of the anniversary, an upbeat new theme song, “Celebrate Happy,” is performed by the Jonas Brothers and will be heard throughout the celebration across various entertainment experiences.

The album also includes music offerings from the all-new “World Of Color Happiness!” show, featuring classic Disney songs and iconic favorites. Boyz II Men will lend their legendary R&B vocals in a rendition of “Rainbow Connection,” and FITZ, frontman and namesake of the multi-platinum hitmakers Fitz and The Tantrums, performs a new song entitled “Makes Me Wanna Move.” Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winner Scott Hoying from Pentatonix performs his new song titled “Great Rainbow.”

The album also features guest appearances by Anthony Gargiula from the smash kitchen singing series, renowned all-female Mariachi band Flor de Toloache, Composer Laureates The Potash Twins and more! Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration is executive-produced by Walt Disney Imagineering Global Music Executive Tricia Holloway, and produced by award-winning music and film producer, Stef Fink.

Listen to the new album here:

Beginning May 16, 2025, and running through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will honor seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making. Guests can “celebrate happy” with limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, collectible merchandise, and so much more.

The 70th celebration will introduce all-new entertainment experiences alongside some returning favorites across the resort. In Disneyland Park, fan-favorites like the "Paint the Night" parade and "Wondrous Journeys" will return, plus the arrival of new experiences like "Tapestry of Happiness" and "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade." In Disney California Adventure Park, the all-new show "World of Color Happiness!" debuts and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade returns.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 12% Vote Now!