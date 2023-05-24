Lily Rose and Diplo Deliver 'Sad in the Summer' Performance on THE VOICE

They took NBC's The Voice stage by storm during last night's season finale.

Groundbreaking Country artist Lily Rose and Diplo took NBC's The Voice stage by storm during last night's season finale.

The dynamic duo brought “Sad in the Summer” to life with a mesmerizing performance on a swamp-inspired stage, accompanied by Diplo as his country persona Thomas Wesley on guitar and a six-piece band. The power pairing celebrated Blake Shelton's final episode after 23 seasons as a coach before Gina Miles was announced the Season 23 winner. 

“Sad in the Summer” has proven to be a standout track on Diplo's highly anticipated Country project Diplo presents: Thomas Wesley Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. “Sad in the Summer” finds Rose holding on to the fleeting joy of both the summer season and a seasonal relationship, desperate for a love to last as the year cools down.

Written by Rose with labelmate Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton, Ben Johnson, Diplo, King Henry and Picard Brothers, critical acclaim for the infectious track continues to pour in, with Yardbarker hailing it as having "song of the summer” potential, while TheMusic described it as "truly addictive."

Prior to their incredible on-stage chemistry last night, the irresistible pairing has already captivated audiences with their live performance of "Sad in the Summer,” most recently, thrilling fans at Diplo's festival closer at Stagecoach 2023. Watch the official music video filmed at Stagecoach here. 

As Rose's career continues to gain momentum, she will return to CMA Fest on June 8 for a performance at the Chevy Riverfront stage before kicking off Sam Hunt's Summer On The Outskirts Tour on July 6 in Hartford, Conn.. Rose will then wrap her year on Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



