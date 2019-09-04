Liam Gallagher Shares Single 'One of Us'

It's ten years to the week since Oasis split following a cancelled show in Paris. Liam Gallagher's new single "One Of Us" looks at the impact that their break-up has had in a song which explores issues of family, belonging and potential reconciliation. Gallagher co-wrote "One Of Us" along with Andrew Wyatt. His youngest son Gene contributed bongos, accompanied by Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on guitar.

Now, Gallagher delves further into those themes with the track's official video, which was written by Steve Knight and directed by Anthony Byrne - the latest project from the duo following the launch of the fifth season of Netflix's "Peaky Blinders" this weekend.

Shot in a striking, stark monochrome "One Of Us: The Ballad of the Blue Eyed Boy" finds Gallagher in a contemplative mood as he looks back on a variety of photographs of the Gallagher family in happier times. The song's poignant qualities are heightened by the video's evocative symbolism, with the power of three being a recurring visual motif.

"It was a pleasure for me to venture into this new world of music video," says Knight. "No matter what the form, storytelling is storytelling and I really responded to the story Liam wanted to tell. It has become a creatively fruitful collaboration."

The four tracks that have previewed the September 20th release of Why Me? Why Not. have captured two contrasting sides of Gallagher as an artist: tender reflection in "One of Us" and "Once," and pure visceral anger in "Shockwave" and "The River."

Why Me? Why Not. is also available to pre-order from the same link. Formats include a collectible D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12" which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that's exclusive to this format - all packaged in a hardcover book with two art prints and a poster. Click here to pre-order.

Liam Gallagher, as previously announced, will perform alongside The Who on select dates of their North American Moving On! Tour this October. Click here for tickets and show details. Gallagher's entire European tour in support of Why Me? Why Not., is now completely sold out.

U.S. - Liam Gallagher on tour with The Who: https://liamgallagher.com/tour

Wed Oct 09 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Fri Oct 11 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Sun Oct 13 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Wed Oct 16 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl/ UCSD San Diego, CA

Sat Oct 19 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

Mon Oct 21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Thur Oct 24 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Liam Gallagher will headline the U.S. in 2020.





