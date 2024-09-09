Larry Fleet to Embark on Headlining 'Hard Work & Holy Water' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With nearly 100 million YouTube views and 260 million streams worldwide of his breakthrough “Where I Find God,” White Bluff, Tennessee native and Big Loud Records' recording artist Larry Fleet meets his fans where they are, a songwriting and touring approach that has served the troubadour well. As Billboard notes, “with a style that delves into blues, rock and retro-country with ease,” his years of hard work is paying off. Following 2024's The Earned It Tour trek that included theaters from New Orleans to Boston and beyond, as well as one-offs joining Billy Currington, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen, Fleet's 2025 Hard Work & Holy Water Tour kicks-off on Feb. 13 in Fayetteville, Ark. with special guests Everette, and ends back in Tennessee 26-shows later.

Tickets are available at LarryFleet.com beginning Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time with fans encouraged to sign up for pre-sales for early access (follow Fleets' socials for those details or sign up at LarryFleet.com).

“It's a special thing to play your music on a stage as big as the ones we've been blessed to play opening for the acts we have,” Fleet reflects while still in Dublin, Ireland at the end of an eight-show international tour including a sold-out headlining show in London and six arena stops as direct support for Wallen. It's a combo of headlining and direct support slots he and the band have balanced this year. “Playing these songs live is where the real magic is for us, and we're grateful to Everette for joining us on this journey next year. We'll take you to church for some, sit next to you on the barstool for others, and it's a sexy show, but family friendly, so come on out and see us!”

Whether writing about his days working construction (“Earned It” and “Working Man”), or balancing his life present-day (“Things I Take For Granted” and “Muddy Water”), you leave Fleet's 20-plus song headlining sets with a deeper sense of gratitude and optimism he's proud to impart. “I've noticed the heartfelt songs get the biggest responses,” adds the songwriter. “'A Life Worth Living' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written… it's just so simple and I think that's the key for me, keep it simple.”

This year the Fleet-penned “Man Made A Bar,” recorded by Wallen and Eric Church, hit No. 1, however if you look at its place among his discography, it's not a surprising addition to his own headlining setlists. “When 'Where I Found God' was first released, I think listeners appreciated the honesty and hearing me talk about something as personal as my faith so openly,” the burly 38-year-old says of lyrics From a bar stool to that Evinrude, Sunday mornin' in a church pew / In a deer stand or a hay field, An interstate back to Nashville / A Chevrolet with the windows down, Me and him just ridin' around / Sometimes, whether I'm lookin' for Him or not, That's where I find God. “So if we've built a reputation where a little gospel can play right along next to a little soul and storytelling, then we're doing something right!”

Hard Work & Holy Water Tour Dates:

February 13, 2025 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live

February 14, 2025 Dallas, TX House of Blues

February 15, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

February 20, 2025 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

February 21, 2025 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom

February 22, 2025 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

February 27, 2025 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

February 28, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

March 1, 2025 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

April 3, 2025 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

April 4, 2025 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort Casino-Paradise Theatre

April 10, 2025 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

April 11, 2025 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

April 12, 2025 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

April 17, 2025 Orlando, FL House of Blues

April 19, 2025 Charleston, SC The Refinery

April 24, 2025 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

April 25, 2025 Wyandotte, MI District 142

April 26, 2025 Rosemont, IL Joe's Live

May 1, 2025 Binghamton, NY Touch of Texas

May 2, 2025 Huntington, NY The Paramount

May 3, 2025 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

May 8, 2025 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

May 9, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 10, 2025 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

May 16, 2025 Pelham, TN The Caverns

Previously Announced, Remaining 2024 Tour Dates:

September 20, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 21, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 27, 2204 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 28, 2024 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center*

October 3, 2024 Hunsville, AL Orion Amphitheater*

October 4, 2024 Winnsboro, SC Field & Stream Festival 2024

October 5, 2025 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf*

October 10, 2024 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater*

October 11, 2024 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

October 12, 2024 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena*

October 25, 2024 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theatre

October 26, 2024 Fort Wayne, IN Clyde Theatre

November 9, 2024 Sale Creek, TN Old McDonald's Farm / Hamilton Co. Fair

November 14, 2024 Conway, AR Reynolds Performance Hall

December 13, 2024 Las Vegas, NV The Showroom at the Golden Nugget

*direct support for Jon Pardi

Hear Fleet weekly on his podcast Highway Feet with Larry Fleet featuring long-time bandmates, Crazy Legs and Les Hall, airing across platforms with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 4 a.m. CT / 5 a.m. ET, available in time for your morning commute.

ABOUT LARRY FLEET

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records. Seven years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort featuring current single “Things I Take For Granted,” Earned It, out now. Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet.” A road-tested live show standout, he recently wrapped his headlining The Earned It Tour. With crowd-winning opening slots under his belt supporting Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Billy Currington, Morgan Wallen and more, Fleet is set to join Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Tour this fall.

Photo credit: Matt Paskert

Comments