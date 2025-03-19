Kylie Minogue Details Tension Tour 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kylie Minogue has revealed North American dates for her highly anticipated ‘Tension Tour’ for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the world and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. The North American leg will begin in Toronto, Canada on March 29 at Scotiabank Arena and go on to make stops in New York at Madison Square Garden, Austin at Moody Center, Miami at Kaseya Center, Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena and more.

After opening in Kylie’s home country, Australia, the world tour heads into Asia and reaches the UK in May. Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

‘Tension Tour’ 2025 North American Dates:

March 29 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

