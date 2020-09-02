Kris Delmhorst Releases LONG DAY IN THE MILKY WAY on Vinyl

The album comes out September 4th.

The songs of Kris Delmhorst transform like breath turning to mist on a cold, clear night; the inner made visible. The veteran Americana artist recently released Long Day in the Milky Way, her eighth album, and this Friday, September 4 the LP will be available on vinyl -- purchase HERE.

With vivid songwriting, soulful delivery, and adventurous arrangements that stretch the limits of genre, Delmhorst invites the listener to look both out and in, to take in the full kaleidoscope of life's contradictions - frustration, transcendence, heartbreak, love - and to locate the grace within the struggle, the beauty in the dark.

With a fall calendar full of canceled full-band release shows, Delmhorst will be offering a few different live looks at the record over the coming months. The first, a ticketed solo online performance of the album with audience Q&A, will take place on Veeps.com on September 17 at 8pm EDT. Tickets are $10-$40 and available HERE . Can't watch live in real-time? Not to worry as the stream will remain viewable for a few days after the event.

Called "bold and brilliant" by the Boston Globe and "transcendent" by the LA Times, Delmhorst wrote most of the songs for the album at a retreat in New Hampshire surrounded by a trusted community of fellow songwriters, designing them with her friends' participation in mind, building in load-bearing vocal parts that define the album's sound -- one that's world-weary but hopeful, responding to a time of global anxiety with a missive straight from the chest.

Worcester Magazine says, "It's brooding at times, contemplative at others, but each song takes the album's persona deeper into herself, and accompanying her on that journey is a truly moving experience." Glide Magazine calls it "a lush, lilting, layered record" and No Depression calls it, "A cinematic dream, one fashioned like a Kelly Reichardt film... best savored on a firefly-filled summer evening as darkness creeps in."

"As so often is the case with Delmhorst's songs, each one provides the listener with a tiny refuge, a place of comfort to curl inside and ride out the storms of the world, such is the soothing effect of her voice and vision," says Kelly McCartney of Folk Alley. "She's exactly the balm we need in this particular moment of both individual and collective grief."

