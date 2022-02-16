Krautrock Legends Guru Guru Release 'Made In Switzerland - Official Bootleg'

If you hadn't believed possible that Mani Neumeier (born 1940) and his GURU GURU still rank among Germany's most active and prolific rock bands, well, then you'd be proven wrong!

Founded in 1968, the year of the student's revolt, Guru Guru has reached its 50th anniversary and still maintains its innovative spirit. Where many a musician made it big as a one-hit-wonder just to fade into oblivion soon after, Guru Guru carved its way outside the mainstream and short lived trends by blending experimental rock, avant-garde, jazz and world-music into an unique, original form of Rock 'n' Roll.

No one will deny that there were ups and downs, but nowadays, Mani shares the stage with two long-standing companions. Roland Schaeffer and Peter Kühmstedt have been with Guru Guru for more than 40 years. The passing of Hans Reffert, aged 69 († 21.02.2016), was a severe blow, but Guru Guru overcame this tragedy and proved that they are not in the least tired of creating music.

Those four "Krautrockers" are living legends and next to the Rolling Stones among the longest-serving rock bands on this planet. Mani and Mick are in fact standing next to each other in the Tokyo House of Wax! Mani Neumeier and his Gurus are the epitome of a band that defies musical trends and fads and transcends limitations and genres.

When the Covid pandemic struck, all activities came to an abrupt halt and led to guitar player Jan Lindqvist leaving the band. But Guru Guru reinvented themselves yet again by adding a whole new dimension to the band's sound: Zeus B. Held, former keyboard player in Birth Control joined the outfit and gave songs like "Moroso" or the fabled "Elektrolurch" a whole new level by his energetic virtuoso style.

To document this milestone in the Guru Guru's development, a concert in Switzerland was recorded and subsequently released on CD in a small edition to allow rock aficionados worldwide a glimpse into Guru Guru 2022. No overdubs, no digital "cheating" was done on this album "Made In Switzerland - Official Bootleg". It is a statement of the rock 'n' roll feeling an experienced live act with 4 seasoned musicians at their peak can deliver on stage! This CD will not be available through any distribution channels other than directly from the band. No amazon, no streaming and no distribution company between Guru Guru and their loyal fans

After more than 50 years they continue to go their own way because they've always been - and still are UNIQUE!

Listen to the new single here: