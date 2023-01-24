Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Brooklyn Bowl Show

Kitchen Dwellers Announce Brooklyn Bowl Show

Artist presale (SEATED) begins today, Tuesday 1/24 @ 12 PM ET and will be followed by general on sale this Friday 1/27 @ 10 AM ET. 

Jan. 24, 2023  

Fast rising alt/Americana and bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers are following last week's Spring Tour announcement with an added performance at New York's Brooklyn Bowl. The Dwellers and fast rising, East Coast outfit, Eggy will co-headline the evening and will be joined by Nashville's Sicard Hollow as support..

Artist presale (SEATED) begins today, Tuesday 1/24 @ 12 PM ET and will be followed by general on sale this Friday 1/27 @ 10 AM ET.

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT*

Feb 7 @ The Knitting Factory | Boise, ID*

Feb 9 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA*

Feb 10 @ Neumos | Seattle, WA*

Feb 11 @ Aladdin Theater | Portland, OR*

Feb 14 @ The Domino Room | Bend, OR*

Feb 15 @ Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, NV*

Feb 16 @ Felton Music Hall | Felton, CA*

Feb 17 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA*

Feb 18 @ Pappy + Harriet's | Pioneertown, CA*

Feb 19 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA*

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

Mar 24-26 @ The Caverns | Pelham, TN

April 12 @ Raccoon Motel | Davenport, IA^

April 13 @ The Bottleneck | Lawrence, KS^

April 14 @ George's Majestic Lounge | Fayetteville, AR^

April 15 @ Old Rock House | St. Louis, MO^

April 18 @ Duling Hall | Jackson, MS^

April 19 @ Saturn | Birmingham, AL^

April 20 @ Barrelhouse Ballroom | Chattanooga, TN^

April 21 @ Headliners Music Hall | Louisville, KY^

April 22 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN^

April 27 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^

April 28 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY **

April 29 @ The Hamilton Live | Washington, DC^

April 30 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY^

May 2 @ The Magic Bag | Ferndale, MI^

May 3 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN^

May 4 @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe | Kalamazoo, MI^

May 5 @ Chop Shop | Chicago, IL^

May 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

May 25-28 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 25-28 @ Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival | Martinsville, VA

June 16-17 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 21-24 @ ROMP Festival | Owensboro, KY

June 22-24 @ Blue Ox Music Festival | Eau Claire, WI

June 29-July 1 @ Resonance Festival | Garrettsville, OH

July 14-16 @ Under the Big Sky Festival | Whitefish, MT

* w/ Lindsay Lou

^ w/ Sicard Hollow

** w/ Eggy and Sicard Hollow



Atlas Maior to Drop New Single Hadal & Announces Album Photo
Atlas Maior to Drop New Single 'Hadal' & Announces Album
The title track “Hadal” is a brooding, yet demonstrative offering inspired by the Hadal Zone, the deepest and darkest ocean trench on earth. The name Hadal is Atlas Maior’s metaphor for post-pandemic artistic perseverance within a rapidly changing global context.
Gabriel da Rosa Announces Debut LP É o que a casa oferece Photo
Gabriel da Rosa Announces Debut LP 'É o que a casa oferece'
Although Gabriel now resides in Los Angeles, his Brazilian heritage and roots are pivotal to his musicianship, thanks to his upbringing in rural Brazil, where he was inspired to make music by his poet mother and his radio DJ dad, who introduced him to the music of artists like Joao Gilberto. Check out tour dates now!
Brooklyns Oropendola Announces Waiting For The Sky To Speak LP Photo
Brooklyn's Oropendola Announces 'Waiting For The Sky To Speak' LP
There’s a confidence that rings out across the eleven songs that make up Waiting for the Sky to Speak, Joanna Schubert’s debut album as Oropendola, a word that means “golden pendulum.” These tracks shimmer with bursts of energy and emotion, swinging from playfulness to earnestness with deft, technicolor brushstrokes.
Swim Camp Announces Tour with Maneka Ahead of New Album Photo
Swim Camp Announces Tour with Maneka Ahead of New Album
Swim Camp, the Philadelphia based project of Tom Morris, announces a run of tour dates in support of his upcoming album Steel Country. Co-headlining with Maneka, the pair will play five dates throughout the northeast, with local support at each stop TBA. The tour kicks off on 3/2 in Boston and ends on 3/6 in Pittsburgh.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share