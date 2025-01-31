Kip Moore Releases New Song 'Around You' Ahead of Expansive Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has unveiled his steadfast new song “Around You.” The track is the latest peek at his expansive new album Solitary Tracks, a 23-song behemoth and his most ambitious album to date, due out February 28th through Virgin Music Group. With a tip of the hat to influences like The Clash and The Ramones, “Around You” finds Moore testing his conviction in the face of temptation and lure.

Moore has also announced Canada dates for his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which go on sale Monday, February 3rd. It’ll be followed by US tour dates this summer with Billy Currington. The run will kick off in June in Florida and take them through Los Angeles, San Diego, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Moore will take his Solitary Tracks World Tour across Europe and the UK this spring as well. Tickets and select VIP packages are on sale now and can be purchased on his website.

“Around You” follows the release of “Bad Spot,” a dreamy, piano-led confession that reveals a weathered soul finally growing up. Rolling Stone called it “intensely personal” and Billboard lauded his “rugged, heart-on-his-sleeve vocal,” while Music Row stated “As usual, his delivery is urgent and believable” and American Songwriter raved “Moore officially revealed his next career chapter - and it’s a rich one.”

His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks is a resonant opus from beginning to end, and a testament to Moore’s wanderlust drive to pave his own path and explore new horizons. He has already teased several new songs providing an early glimpse at the album, including the “blistering” (Billboard) “Live Here to Work,” the “gritty, rough, and rowdy” (Whiskey Riff) “Learning As I Go,” as well as the “heartfelt anthem” (All Country News) “Flowers in December” and the slow-burning track “Wildfire.”

There are many paths to follow in an artistic career, but for Kip Moore, the choice has always been a clear “forward,” even if he has to go it alone. With Solitary Tracks, his internal compass is stronger than ever. Harboring an established reputation as a soulful troubadour with solid country roots and a global platform, Kip has emerged as one of only a few country artists who’s international footprint is just as deep as his stateside base, built by years of slow, painstaking effort and tireless touring, with fans latching on to a creative force of nature who’ll never sell his soul. And now, Solitary Tracks takes them deeper into the creative wild.

Embracing his lifelong drive to break new ground, Solitary Tracks is like nothing Moore has ever done. It’s an album of intensity on all levels – vocally, lyrically, and sonically – as Moore focuses his incisive pen inward. Co-produced by Moore with Jaren Johnston and additional production by Oscar Charles and Jay Joyce, its first half marks a deep-feeling acknowledgement of his solitary place, while its second part is the start of a new phase. Taken together, they wrap a defiant sense of personal growth in a raw, roots-and-soul package. Freed up by a new, globally minded label partner in Virgin Music Group, Kip is once again in a position to trust his gut.

Tour Dates:

04/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/05 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

04/06 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

04/10 - Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

04/11 - Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Dance Hall

04/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

04/15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino/Club Regent Event Centre

04/17 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ The Machine Shop

04/18 - Sudbury, ON @ The Grand

04/19 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

04/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle

05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13

05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy

06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo

06/27 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

06/28 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

07/10 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*

07/11 - Ben, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

07/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

07/19 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

07/25 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater*

07/26 - Doswell, VA @ Servpro Pavilion*

08/01 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

08/02 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

09/05 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre*

09/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

09/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

09/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

09/19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

09/20 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*

* with Billy Currington

ABOUT KIP MOORE:

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his signature sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe, which resulted in his recently awarded 2024 CMA International Artist Achievement Award. With the announcement of his new album Solitary Tracks, Moore is poised for a monumental year as the steadfast road-warrior gears up to bring his new songs worldwide.

Photo Credit: PJ Brown

