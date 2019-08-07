King Princess Releases 'Prophet' Music Video

Rising pop star King Princess premieres the video for "Prophet" today-watch the CodyCritcheloe/SSION-directed video below!

Taken from her highly anticipated debut album, Cheap Queen, due this fall on Zelig/Columbia Records, "Prophet" is receiving widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone calling it "a soulful rock slow-burner," while the New York Times says, "the 20-year-old musician sees it all and doesn't care."

Previously released album tracks include the critically acclaimed "Cheap Queen" and the interlude "Useless Phrases." NPR praises, "For King Princess, a 20-year-old who's currently blooming into a queer icon, 'Cheap Queen' has it all."

King Princess is set to embark on a North American headline tour this fall that includes stops at New York's Terminal 5, DC's 9:30 Club, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and many more. See below for the full list of dates. This year has seen King Princess grace festival stages this year at Coachella,Governors Ball, Glastonbury and most recently at Lollapalooza and Osheaga. Exclaim says of her Montreal performance, "King Princess" gave everything the crowd wanted, and then some."

Cheap Queen follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 250 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 17 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way. King Princess' debut album is set to for release this year.

KING PRINCESS LIVE

September 20 Life is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas, NV

October 4 Austin City Limits Festival Austin, TX

October 5 House of Blues Dallas, TX

October 8 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

October 9 Stubb's Austin, TX

October 11 Austin City Limits Festival Austin, TX

October 28 Rebel Complex Toronto, ON

October 29 MTELUS Montreal, QC

October 30 House of Blues Boston, MA

November 1 Terminal 5 New York, NY

November 2 Terminal 5 New York, NY

November 4 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

November 6 9:30 Club Washington, DC

November 7 9:30 Club Washington, DC

November 9 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

November 10 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

November 12 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

November 13 Revolution Fort Lauderdale, FL

November 16 Corona Capital Mexico City, MX

January 16 Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC

January 18 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

January 19 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

January 21 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

January 24 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

January 25 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

January 28 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

January 29 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

January 31 The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

February 2 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

February 4 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

February 5 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

February 7 Royal Oak Music Theatre Detroit, MI

February 8 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

February 10 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH

February 11 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

February 13 The Pageant Saint Louis, MO

February 14 The Truman Kansas City, MO

February 20 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

BOLD - sold out





