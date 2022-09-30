Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kay Nambiar Announces His Debut EP & Single 'Fountain Ave'

The new EP will be released on November 11.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Multifaceted singer/songwriter Kay Nambiar has announced the release of his debut EP, Ep1, out November 11. Alongside the announcement, Kay has also released his new single "Fountain Ave," a wistful track that accentuates his delicately airy vocals over a dreamy soundscape of soft drums and guitar-strumming. The track speaks to finding hope during the most vulnerable moments, a common theme explored throughout the forthcoming project.

"I wrote this song while staying with a friend in LA who lived on Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood," shares Kay. "He had this beautiful old Martin in the living room that I could play on. I would be up really early because I was jet lagged and during those early morning hours I wrote a part of the song's verse and chorus."

On his debut EP, Kay offers a glimpse into his creative state as he steps into the spotlight to deliver personal stories that are introspective, thought-provoking, and a little bit moody. The 5-track EP was written and performed by Kay alone and evolved organically from voice notes he's recorded on his iPhone over the past five years. He shares, "For me, writing and recording this was a form of catharsis. It would be a beautiful thing if these songs could be of any meaning to someone else but me." The EP is available for pre-save here.

"Fountain Ave" is the second single from Ep1 and follows the release of the haunting and contemplative "Speaking In Tongues," which is accompanied by a foreboding short film directed by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong (VICE Studio's Goldie, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs) and focuses on the main character's descent into delirium. The song received early support from the likes of Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, and Spindle Magazine, as well as playlist support from Spotify's Fresh Finds Indie and Apple Music's Acoustic Autumn.

Known best for his work as a photographer and model having collaborated with some of the world's most-renowned artists and brands - from Calvin Klein to Cartier, and international publications including Vogue and Numéro - Kay makes a shift in his multi-disciplinary career with the release of his music, adding solo artist to his repertoire. Reminiscent of artists such as Elliot Smith and Sufjan Stevens, Kay's music showcases a distinctively melancholic, pared-back, but also deeply personal look into the heart of who he is as a musician. Baring his most vulnerable inner thoughts and feelings, it's safe to say this is just the beginning for the American/Dutch artist.

Listen to the new single here:

