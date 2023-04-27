Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour

Global superstar, Karol G, announces her awaited return to the stage with her "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" stadium tour.

The tour promises to further propel Karol's superstardom, following her albums stellar accomplishments like making her the first first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. Produced by Live Nation, the six city tour will begin on Friday, August 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and make stops across the U.S. in Pasadena, CA, Miami, FL, Houston & Dallas, TX, and East Rutherford, NJ.

The announcement arrives a couple of weeks after her dazzling debut on Saturday Night Live, where she performed "TUS GAFITAS" and "MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA," and participated in a sketch about Spanish class that starred Ana de Armas, Marcello Hernandez, and Mikey Day.

This tour adds to the star's growling list of accomplishments, which most recently include becoming the first female artist to sell out three back-to-back shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico. Captivating more than 90,000 attendees, Karol brought her heart to the island giving the world a glimpse of what is to come with this tour.

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore Verified Fan will be used to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans. Fans can register now through Sunday, April 30 at 11:59pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 3. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 5 at 12pm at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last. Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.

For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com and for all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com.

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Fri Aug 18 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sat Sep 02 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

ABOUT KAROL G

Karol G is a multi-platinum global recording artist, an international pop culture icon, and a leading Latin Music powerhouse. The two-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and recipient of 199 Diamond certifications from the RIAA in the United States is a top-selling artist with 77 billion combined career streams.

Known for her ability to shatter records, Karol became the the first female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, broke the all-time record for the biggest female Latin album by first-day streams on Apple Music, and had the biggest debut ever for a Spanish Album by a Female Latin Artist on Spotify.

She is currently the most watched Artist of 2023 on YouTube excluding features with over 990 Million Views this year alone. The superstar also attained the highest grossing North American tour of all time by a Latin female artist and ranked in on Pollstar's Top 10 most successful music tours in the world with her "$trip Love Tour."