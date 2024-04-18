Karen Harding Challenges Listeners To Rise Above With Single, '6 Feet Off The Floor'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, 19th April 2024, Melbourne, Australia based singer-songwriter, Karen Harding will release her single, "6 Feet Off The Floor", following the runaway success of the releases of her first two singles from her upcoming album, "Imaginary Boyfriend" and "Judge You". "6 Feet Off The Floor" will be the third song off her eagerly awaited album "Behind the Mask".

Written and produced entirely by Karen Harding, "6 Feet Off the Floor" is expected to glow luminously in a world in need of inspiration. The uplifting track draws in listeners from the very first note with its enticing piano melodies, layered vocals, and catchy beat. The song urges listeners to rise above and embrace their worries and find perspective in the midst of life's passing challenges. It offers a message of positivity and resilience.

Karen Harding entered Melbourne, Australia's vibrant music scene when she released her debut single "I Didn't Realise," released May 2021. Since then she has explored uncharted sonic waters by teaming up with artists and producers internationally.

Notable awards earned by Karen in recent years include winning the 2021 Bendigo Bank-sponsored Radio Eastern Songwriter Talent Show; being nominated as a Top Ten Winner at World Songwriting Awards in September 2021 and Best International Artist at Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards held February 2022.

Through her music, Karen Harding invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and introspection. Her songs showcase her ability to delve into the complexities of human emotion while offering solace and understanding through her moving lyrics and distinct musical style.

Don't miss the release of "6 Feet Off The Floor" on April 19th, 2024, and stay tuned for more updates on Karen Harding's forthcoming album, "Behind The Mask."