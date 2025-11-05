K-pop Sensation SEVENTEEN to Broadcast Concert Event to Theaters Worldwide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, a one-day global cinema event from K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN, is coming to theaters later this month from Trafalgar Releasing, PLEDIS Entertainment and HYBE.

This special live broadcast brings the group's acclaimed ‘NEW_’ world tour from Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, Japan, direct to cinemas around the globe on Saturday, November 29. The live viewing celebrates the group's 10th anniversary and supports their fifth studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, a global hit which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The ‘NEW_’ world tour—which drew massive audiences from Incheon to North America and across Asia—is featured in this live cinema event. The event will be packed with performances from SEVENTEEN, including hit songs from across their catalog, including: "HOT," "Darl+ing," and "Rock with you," plus celebrated new tracks like "Bad Influence” (Prod. by Pharrell Williams) and "THUNDER."

Tickets for SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING are on sale beginning Wednesday, November 12 at 6 a.m. PST / 9 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. ICT here. Encore screenings will also be available on the evening of Saturday, November 29 in the US, and on Sunday, November 30 in select territories across Asia. Cinema information and ticket details will be available on the official event website.

SEVENTEEN's albums FML and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN have claimed the titles for the two best-selling K-pop releases of all time. FML (with more than 6.4 million copies sold) became the IFPI-certified top-selling album worldwide in 2023. In January 2025, they won the Grand Prize in the Album category at the Golden Disc Awards for the second consecutive year. Crowned “Best Group” at the 2024 VMAs and “Top K-pop Touring Artist” at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, the group recently became the highest-ranking K-pop act on the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, as well as Billboard’s midyear 2025 Boxscore charts.

ABOUT SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO— soared to new heights in 2024, making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

Crowned ‘Best Group’ at the 2024 VMAs and ‘Top K-pop Touring Artist’ at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN became the highest-ranking K-pop act on IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, propelled by the success of their 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS. Their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, tying their highest record. For touring, the group ranks No. 1 among K-pop acts and No. 3 overall on Billboard’s 2025 midyear Boxscore charts.

Photo Credit: Trafalgar Releasing