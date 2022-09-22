Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Justin Champagne & Snoop Dogg to Release 'If She Ain't Country' Remix

Justin Champagne & Snoop Dogg to Release 'If She Ain't Country' Remix

The remix for “If She Ain’t Country” featuring Snoop Dogg is slated for release on 9/30.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Justin Champagne, a genre-bending artist with countless viral moments dating all the way back to 2016, is accelerating the track to success since joining cultural icon Snoop Dogg on the road with an opening stint on the rapper's 420 tour.

In the few short months since the tour, Champagne has released a new EP release, multiple music videos and now Champagne is back with new music next week. The remix for "If She Ain't Country" featuring Snoop Dogg is slated for release on 9/30. Pre-save here.

"I'm amped to have this song out with Snoop Dogg," exclaims Champagne. "He's such a cultural icon and it's such an honor to have him remix one of my songs."

The living legend is also featured in the music video slated for release soon. The video, directed by award-winning director Ed Pryor and shot at Snoop's compound in California, is a high energy production filled with girls, gambling and an insanely jacked up truck.

Born and raised in south Louisiana, Justin Champagne makes genre-bending music rooted in the sounds, stories, and swampy swagger of his home turf. It's a soundtrack for Louisiana's small towns and muddy backroads - a gumbo of hip-hop, country, hook-heavy pop, and hard rock, glued together by a hometown hero who raps and sings not only about his own experience, but also about the country lifestyles of his neighbors in the Deep South and beyond.

Champagne has been releasing new music over the past couple of months including the vibey and sure to make you dance "I'm The One," latin remix featuring El Taiger, the sultry break-up anthem "Refill," and the much anticipated EP IF SHE AIN'T COUNTRY.

Everything changed in 2016, when Justin Champagne wrote "Sun Goes Down." A breakup anthem filled with hip-hop beats, countrified guitar riffs, soaring vocal hooks, and rhythmic rapping, "Sun Goes Down" was the first song to embrace the full range of Champagne's musical tastes.

By combining a variety of different sounds together, he created something new: a boundary-breaking genre that showcased not only the depth of his influences, but also his versatility as a songwriter, storyteller, vocalist, and rapper. Unsurprisingly, the song became a hit, earning more than a million listens on Spotify and laying the foundation for a unique, trendsetting career.

Champagne's full-length debut, Small Town Sentiments, was released in 2018. Tracks like "Beers" and "In Them Jeans" became fan favorites, introducing a growing audience to Justin's sound. Things accelerated once again in 2019, when Justin teamed up with hip-hop artist Gabe G to record the wildly-popular "BackRoads."

A tribute to rural living and the great outdoors, "BackRoads" earned Justin a dedicated following not only on Spotify, but also on YouTube, where the song's music video - shot in the mud bogs, fields, lakes, and country lanes of his home state - amassed 5 million views during its first year. The song was an anthem for small-town residents across America, but it was personal, too, grounded in the experience of a musician who has always preferred country roads to city streets.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Peel Dream Magazine Announces Fall TourPeel Dream Magazine Announces Fall Tour
September 21, 2022

With his third album as Peel Dream Magazine, Joseph Stevens beckons you toward a fabulist, zig-zag world entirely of his own design. On Pad (on Slumberland / Tough Love), he eschews the fuzzy glories of his indie pop past – vibraphone trembles while chamber strings take center stage. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Kainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYAKainalu Shares Single 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' Feat. MUNYA
September 21, 2022

Madison, WI-based rising psychedelic-funk multi-instrumentalist Kainalu shares mellow, introspective groove, 'Inhibitions / Intuitions' out everywhere now, along with a lyric video, featuring vocalist MUNYA. The contemplative, experimental sophomore LP by Kainalu, Ginseng Hourglass.
The Human League Announces 5-Vinyl BoxsetThe Human League Announces 5-Vinyl Boxset
September 21, 2022

The Human League ‘Mark Two’, as they have been described, arose from the ashes of the band’s first incarnation and became one of the most influential and commercially successful groups of the early 1980s. The Virgin Years box set opens with DARE, which is simply one of the greatest albums ever made.
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVEVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE
September 21, 2022

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her recent album. The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester. Watch the video and check out tour dates!
FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).