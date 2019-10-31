Julia Murney, Betsy Wolfe and More Are Featured On Broadway Records' A Never-Ending Line (A Female Song Cycle)

Broadway Records today announced that A Never-Ending Line (A Female Song Cycle) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 22, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

The star-studded album for A Never-Ending Line, a song cycle composed by Jaime Lozano (The Yellow Brick Road, Children of Salt) will benefit Maestra Music (maestramusic.org).

Lozano, named Broadway's "next big thing" by Lin Manuel-Miranda, developed A Never-Ending Line with a group of female lyricists (Lindsey Erin Anderson, Neena Beber, Lauren Epsenhart, Sami Horneff, Victoria Kühne, Lisa Mongillo, Marina Pires, Noemi de la Puente, and June Rachelson-Ospa).

The album features Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos), Emily Skeggs (Tony Award nominee for Fun Home), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jenna Ushkowitz ("Glee"), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Hannah Shankman (Wicked), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, American Idol), Alena Watters (The Cher Show, West Side Story), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alexa Green (Wicked), Sherz Aletaha (Disaster!), Genny Lis Padilla (On Your Feet!), Indra Palomo, Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Barrie Kealoha (Carmen La Cubana), Anne Fraser Thomas (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Kim Sava (Beetlejuice), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen, On Your Feet!), Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Women, Sunday in the Park with George), LaDonna Burns (Caroline, or Change), Natalie Toro (A Tale of Two Cities, Les Miserables), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables Ntal. Tour), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!, In the Heights), Ramona Keller (Public Theater Hercules, Brooklyn), and Alyssa Fox (Frozen).

Inspired by his upbringing in a strong matriarchy, Lozano conceived A Never-Ending Line as a tribute to the women in his life. The songs explore the unique challenges women face in society today on the journey to find happiness, love, and meaning in their lives. The themes of acceptance, hope, and friendship are universal reminders that no matter who we are or where we come from, our lives are all connected through the shared experience of womanhood.

The show had its world premiere in France at Broadway au Carré, the leading American musical theatre concert and open-mic series in Paris, directed by Lisandro Nesis and music directed by Geraldine Anello. It made its North American debut in Monterrey, Mexico - entirely translated into Spanish - followed by a run Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre in New York City. The Spanish-language album of the song cycle, Una Historia Sin Final, recorded by Mexican musical theatre and telenovela stars is currently available on all digital platforms.

The English album is produced by Jaime Lozano, Jesús Altamira, Demián Cantú, and Victoria Kühne and was recorded at Victoria Records Studios (Monterrey, Mexico); M&I Studios (New York City); and GMTWP Recording Studio (New York City). Orchestrations by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira were performed by Jesús Altamira, José Enrique Guzmán, and Natalia Vilchis.

Jaime Lozano will celebrate the album release with a concert on Sunday, November 24 at 9:30 at The Green Room 42 with an all Latinx line-up and band, including Migguel Anggelo (LatinXoxo), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Javier Ignacio (Sideshow), Amy Lynn (Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) and Aline Mayagoitia (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation). Tickets are available at http://bitly.com/LozanoGR42

