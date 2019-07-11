Josie Dunne Releases Official Music Video For OOH LA LA

Atlantic recording artist Josie Dunne has released the official music video for "Ooh La La," streaming now via Josie's YouTube channel. The video, directed by Bree Marie Fish, finds Josie using a "memory extractor" to try to erase a relationship and saw its premiere earlier today via Billboard, who declared, "With Dunne's quirky humor, it's a charming display of the singer's charisma and her ability to move on."

"Ooh La La" heralds Dunne's sophomore EP, due later this year. In the meantime, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter is set to spend her summer on the road, including headline dates and event performances such as Neon Gold Records' Popshop NYC show, headlined by Phoebe Ryan set for Brooklyn, NY's Baby's All Right on July 17th. In addition, Dunne - who has earned applause for a recent string of festival appearances and support runs alongside such artists as Ben Rector and Julia Michaels - will team with AJR for a sold out Official Lollapalooza Aftershow, slated for August 2nd at Chicago, IL's House of Blues. For complete details, please see www.josiedunne.com.

Watch the video here:

Dunne recently shared two new songs from her forthcoming EP, "Mute" and "Same," the latter track's official companion video is streaming HERE following its exclusive premiere via Refinery 29, which wrote, ""Same" plays with love song conventions while also infusing some fun into the "wish I could tell you how I feel" sentiment that so many musicians have tackled before... Dunne's new music video for the track will bring you back to the days of not quite knowing how to spell out your deepest feelings to your crush." "Same" is featured in a new campaign promoting the Sperry BIONIC® Collection, launched on World Water Day. Dunne teamed with Sperry and Zappo's For Good as a collaborator and face of the collection which is made with material spun from plastic recovered from marine and coastal environments. Additional information can be found HERE.

Released last year, Dunne's debut EP, "TO BE THE LITTLE FISH," sees the Nashville-based Dunne marrying her love of Motown and brassy soul with contemporary pop energy and classic songcraft. "TO BE THE LITTLE FISH" includes collaborations with Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, The Band Perry) and Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Birdy) and is highlighted by Dunne's breakthrough pop hits, "Old School," "Cool With It" and "Good Boys."

JULY

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *

25 - Louisville, KY - Odeon

27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room

28 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

AUGUST

2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues † SOLD OUT

17 - Denver, CO - Denver Center For The Performing Arts

22 - Athens, GA - The Georgia Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

SEPTEMBER

11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

12 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

13 - Manhattan, KS - Kansas State University

26 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

* Neon Gold Records' POPSHOP w/Phoebe Ryan

† Official Lollapalooza Aftershow w/AJR





