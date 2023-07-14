Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Country singer-songwriter and hitmaker Josh Ross shares his latest track “Ain’t Doin’ Jack,” available everywhere now.

Originally envisioned as an emotional ballad, Ross was inspired to transform “Ain’t Doin’ Jack” to an upbeat country-rock anthem once he was invited to join acclaimed rock band, Nickelback, on tour this summer. Appealing to fans of both genres, the Nashville-recorded song is tailor-made for his energetic live performance, and Ross kicks off the party with the track each night on the GET ROLLIN’ TOUR.

“’Ain’t Doin’ Jack’ was written with my good friends Mason Thornley, Ben Stoll, and Sam Martinez on a writing retreat in the Smoky Mountains,” shares Ross. Ben originally had the idea about Jack Daniel’s not doing the trick to get over a girl. When we first started writing the song, we thought of doing it as a sad ballad. But while we were on the writing trip, we got the news that I was going to be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin’ Tour, so we thought making it a country-rock song for our live set would be a cool idea. All of this happened before we knew it would even be released, so I’m excited to share it.”

The track follows previous releases from Ross including “Red Flags,” a pair of Top 5 Canadian country radio hits – “On A Different Night” and “First Taste of Gone” – and his debut US single, “Trouble,” that hit country radio this summer. Since its release, “Trouble” has surpassed 40 million streams globally and is climbing charts in Canada, US, and Australia.

Ross was recently announced to support Bailey Zimmerman on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024, after previously joining Zimmerman on a run of shows earlier this year. Ross continues to gain new fans while on Nickelback’s GET ROLLIN’ TOUR with Brantley Gilbert, taking the stage in Inglewood, CA (7/14) and Las Vegas, NV (7/15) this weekend. For tickets and a full list of tour dates and to sign up for Josh Ross’ mailing list, please visit here.

Later this summer, Ross makes his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 26 in Nashville. Breaking through in Music City, he is an established hitmaker in Canada, standing as the most-nominated artist at the upcoming 2023 CCMAs with six nods – including Male Artist of the Year and Fan’s Choice – where he is also set to perform.

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross’s take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints.

Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify's top country playlists like Hot Country, New Boots, and more, "First Taste of Gone" proved the rising Nashville star's emerging presence in the genre.

Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 100 million streams across his collection of songs.

In addition to “On A Different Night” and “First Taste of Gone,” his catalog includes summertime anthem “Tall Boys,” and the latest too-close-to-home emotional track “Red Flags.” This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and already garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with “On A Different Night.”

His debut US single, “Trouble,” can be heard on country radio now, as he joins Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the GET ROLLIN’ TOUR this summer. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country’s most promising new artists.