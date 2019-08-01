Jon Regen Releases Title Track From New Album HIGHER GROUND

August 1, 2019: The New York-based singer, songwriter and acclaimed pianist Jon Regen has released the title track to his forthcoming album Higher Ground out October 4 via Ropeadope. This morning, Forbes premiered the song, which features a cameo from his son Gabriel.

The album was produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson and includes musical performances by legends like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones, Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran and more. The album is available for pre-order starting tomorrow, August 2, and includes instant downloads of "Wide Awake" and "Higher Ground."

Listen to the track here:

"I took a break from songwriting after my son was born, but when 'Higher Ground' showed-up, I knew it marked the beginning of a new musical chapter for me," explains Regen. "It's probably the most honest song I've ever written, and one about me realizing how everything is different now that I'm a parent. The fact that my son giggled while I was recording the vocals in my New York apartment was an added bonus!"

Recently, Jamie Cullum spun "Wide Awake," the first single from Higher Ground on his BBC Radio 2 program The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum and said, "This is classy songwriting, a great new track from Jon Regen." Listen HERE at 37:53.

The single was also praised by Jazziz and Parade who praised the "enthusiastic, optimistic track" with "smooth as silk vocals and a jazzy groove."

Higher Ground follows Regen's 2015 release Stop Time that received acclaim from AllMusic, The Associated Press, NPR Music, Paste Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and more. The 11 tracks that comprise the new album were mixed by famed engineer Michael Brauer and mastered by 2019 Album of the Year Grammy Award-winner Greg Calbi (Kacey Musgraves). Other acclaimed guests on Higher Ground include bassists Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell), J*Davey Faragher (Elvis Costello & The Imposters) and Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks Band), and drummers Keith Carlock (Steely Dan) and Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel). The entire album was recorded remotely, across different cities, oceans and countries.

Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Higher Ground with an album release show at the Blue Note in New York City on Monday, September 16. Tickets are on sale now.

Higher Ground Tracklist:

1) Wide Awake

2) Hole In My Heart

3) Jupiter Calling

4) Higher Ground

5) Who Cares If Everybody Else Knows

6) East Side Blues

7) New Sensation

8) Every Night

9) Before

10) The Last to Go

11) Goodnight, New York





