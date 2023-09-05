Jessika Releases Debut Album 'World Ain't Ready'

The album is out now via BMG. 

Sep. 05, 2023

Jessika Releases Debut Album 'World Ain't Ready'

World Ain’t Ready, the debut album from singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JESSIKA is out now via BMG. 

The album features previously released anthems like the cathartic “Therapy,” the upbeat “f Our Fears” featuring GASHI, the empowering "Nine Inch Heels," the deeply heartfelt title track, and the wistful lead single "Her," which garnered support from Billboard, BBC Radio London, and MTV. Jessika has received additional media acclaim from iHeart Radio, 1883 Magazine, and The Honey Pop. 

“I wrote this album documenting life in its truest form. Covering all sorts of subjects such as mental health, love, sex, temptation, and empowerment,” shares the UK-born and New York-based artist. “I wanted to write a record that people relate to. It’s an honest album that sometimes makes you dance, yet sometimes makes you cry.”

World Ain’t Ready, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), is a testament to JESSIKA’s resilience, passion, and extraordinary circumstances that shaped her artistic vision. Notably, the album came to life while JESSIKA covertly inhabited the BMG Nashville office. 

After being entrusted with a key card to access the office and studio, she swiftly discovered its extraordinary privilege: unlimited 24-hour access. Seizing the opportunity, JESSIKA spent the next two weeks secretly writing in the middle of the night, dancing around conference rooms, making long-distance calls home to London and creating demos that would eventually form the foundation of her debut album.

Ultimately, an email began to circulate requesting the return of the key card “no questions asked.” Rather than simply returning the card and retreating, JESSIKA decided to make the most of the situation. She took the bold step of reaching out to Jon Loba, the President of BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, and requested a meeting. To her astonishment, he agreed.

Sharing her story, JESSIKA revealed to Loba that, until recently, she had been residing in the office and tirelessly working on her record. Amazed by her dedication and determination, Loba listened to the demos, and without hesitation, signed her on the spot.

With the songs written, she proceeded to record her debut between New York and the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. World Ain’t Ready explores topics of mental health, rejection, persistence, lust and love. 

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes



