Jessie Hyde Announces Debut UNSUPERVISED EP

JESSIE HYDE shares the first single of her debut EP, UNSUPERVISED, out June 2. "Charity", which premiered exclusively via East of 8th, is available now on all digital platforms.

In October 2019, Jessie went to New York City on the heels of another break-up that had uprooted her life. A fan of early Sia, Norah Jones and Katie Melua, she searched for a song to sing that would feel uniquely hers, and after coming up empty and unfulfilled, she realized she needed to write it.

With little-to-no experience playing instruments or writing songs, Jessie acted purely on instinct and started scribbling lyrics. To date, she has written 150+ songs, in addition to the four-track collection that is UNSUPERVISED.

The 27-year-old artist has a dynamic background in tech, science, entrepreneurship, modeling and more. Now, she's also a self-proclaimed "accidental musician." The term is a mindset that has allowed Jessie to skirt the all-too-common artistic trap of being too precious with her music and has freed her mind of validation from industry and outside opinions.



Born in the Basque Country of France and raised in Paris, with chapters in London, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and now San Francisco, Jessie (born Jessie Inchauspe) has led to a life full of psychological face-slaps that are coloring her music in a uniquely remarkable way; the EP is a bilingual and channels her French culture and upbringing. From studying biochemistry to pursuing modeling, to launching The Glucose Goddess -- a health and wellness company using patches that monitor glucose levels to help people find their ideal diet- Jessie's life has been punctuated with partnerships and emotional awakenings.



UNSUPERVISED was co-produced by LA engineer Peter Labberton and documents the discovery and shedding of Jessie's own mental conditioning, specifically in regards to her relationship to men. The serendipity of Jessie Hyde, and how this project was conceived, allows the budding singer-songwriter to have complete control over the curation of her next chapters and inspire listeners to stand up, speak out and do the same.



UNSUPERVISED will be available on all digital platforms on June 2.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You