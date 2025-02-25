Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Returns to Celebrate 'Physical Graffiti' Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of a successful tour that wrapped last December, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening/JBLZE is back with another round of U.S. dates. The latest tour will be a first for JBLZE as it will focus on the 50th Anniversary of the Led Zeppelin classic, Physical Graffiti. The latest 21-city trek is billed as An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti. JBLZE has never done a tour that was centered around a specific Led Zeppelin album before as Bonham live celebrates all things about his father, drumming legend John Bonham.

The show will feature all the selections from Physical Graffiti performed alongside numerous other Led Zeppelin classics. The tour kicks off on May 3 in Wallingford, CT and runs across the country when it wraps May 31 in Los Angeles, CA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Wheeling, WV (May 07), Nashville, TN (May 15), Phoenix, AZ (May 23) and San Diego, CA (May 28) to name a few markets. Public on sale for tickets with begin on Friday, February 28 and more information on all tickets and performances can be found at https://www.jasonbonham.net.

“This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time. Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about. I can’t wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us. My goal is to play at least 50 shows to commemorate 50 years…And don’t worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night,” explains Jason Bonham.

JBLZE Tour Dates

Sat, May 03 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun, May 04 – Stamford, CT – Stamford Palace Theatre

Tue, May 06 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Wed, May 07- Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

Fri, May 09 – North Kansas City, MO – VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

Sat, May 10 – Tulsa, OK – The Cove Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino

Sun, May 11 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Tue, May 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Thu, May 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri, May 16 – Robinsonville, MS – Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica

Sat, May 17 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District

Mon, May 19 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

Tue, May 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed, May 21 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Fri, May 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

Sat, May 24 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sun, May 25 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

Wed, May 28 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

Thu, May 29 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri, May 30 – Henderson, NV – Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino – Backyard Amphitheater

Sat, May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

About Jason Bonham

Jason Bonham always finds himself at home behind the drumkit. From this spot, he has anchored the tempo for a myriad of the most legendary artists of all-time. It’s the place where he initially realized his destiny as a kid. It’s a tried-and-true safe harbor for the expression of his purest emotions. It’s a direct conduit to his late father and Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Following stints with Airrace and Virginia Wolf, he handled drums on Jimmy Page’s gold-certified Outrider. During 1988, he notably accompanied Page, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant behind the kit for Led Zeppelin at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert.

Beyond helming solo projects such as Bonham and The Jason Bonham Band, he appeared in Rock Star with Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Anniston. Plus, he lent his talents to Foreigner, Little Steven, Joe Bonamassa, and Paul Rodgers. He held down the drums for Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert—which set the Guinness World Record® for “Highest Demand for Tickets for One Music Concert.” The evening spawned the Celebration Day concert film and multiplatinum album, debuting Top 10 on the Billboard 200, selling three million-plus copies, and garnering a GRAMMY®. Other notable projects have included Black Country Communion (Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, and Derek Sherinian) and California Breed (Hughes and producer and guitarist Andrew Watt).

He joined Sammy Hagar and the Circle with Van Halen’s Michael Anthony and Vic Johnson. In 2010, he introduced Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening (JBLZE), packing venues coast-to-coast and supporting everyone from Heart to Kid Rock. A spectacle of top-flight musicianship, arresting visuals, mind-blowing lighting, and emotionally charged storytelling, Rolling Stone hailed its “set of Led Zep gems that were strikingly faithful to the originals,” while Billy Joel personally handpicked JBLZE to open a handful of dates. Ultimately, Jason remains forever at home on the drums.

Photo Credit: Frank Melfi

Comments