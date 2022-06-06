Jacob Noah Releases New Single 'No Time'

Today, rising singer/songwriter Jacob Noah has released a new single entitled "No Time" - listen now!

Jacob said, "'No Time' is about regret-living in the constant cycle of what you could have done to do better, when in reality, there is truly nothing better that could have been done. There is no happy ending to this song, and in relation to regret itself, there is no happy feeling or ending that comes from that. The haunting of grief is also a key theme, found specifically through the latter half of the song, with a constant reminder of 'how it could have gone,' with the character falling into the constant cycle of such emotion. Oftentimes, I like to write from the perspective of someone else, a made up character, and allow that person to tell their story, which is very prevalent through this song."

Jacob Noah is a young, up-and-coming, pop singer/songwriter whose music resides heavily in organic instruments, with a classic, throwback "sorta" feel, combined to make a fresh and modern sound; bringing a high level of positivity and uplifting feeling to every song released. At just 22 years old, Jacob Noah has already gained a mastery of the driving pop earworm.

A native of rural Virginia, Jacob was always involved in the arts as it was a passion his family shared. When he was in high school, he picked up the guitar and quickly became the performer and songwriter that he is today. A mutual friend saw the raw talent in Jacob and introduced him to producer Josh Reich, who brought his music to the next level.

The duo bring out the best in each other and seek to create "feel good" anthems drawing both from modern pop while having the nostalgic feeling. They have a track record to prove it too - so far, Jacob Noah's singles have stacked up over 700K cumulative streams.

Jacob Noah currently resides in Nashville, TN and is working on a series of singles to come throughout 2022.

Listen to the new single here: