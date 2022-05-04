Jackie Evancho Releases Cover of Joni Mitchell's BOTH SIDES NOW

On the heels of signing with Melody Place, Multi-Platinum selling vocalist Jackie Evancho has released her second single, Both Sides Now, out today. In 2020, she released River in time for the Christmas Holiday. Evancho has been working on a musical panegyric of Joni Mitchell for some time. Closures from the pandemic led to the album's delay. Jackie Evancho - Carousel of Time, will hit consumers in the late summer of this year, with at least 2 more singles slated for release on digital streaming platforms ahead of the full-length album.

Says the now 22-year-old Evancho about recording songs by Joni Mitchell, "Stepping into the world of Joni Mitchell was inspiring and a pleasure to say the least. I had a lot of fun learning more about Joni Mitchell through her music, as well as finding ways to make it my own."

Evancho recorded the album with an all-star band of musicians at the famed Sound Stage Studio in Nashville with producer Fred Mollin with additional recording at Audio Images- Pittsburgh PA.

Both Sides Now is available on all platforms here: https://orcd.co/jackieevancho_bothsidesnow

The Carousel of Time track list:

Both Sides Now River Circle Game The Gallery A Case of You Blue For Free I had A King Rainy Night House Urge for Going

In the decade since Evancho first dazzled American television audiences on NBC's "America's Got Talent" with her breathtaking voice and her fearless delivery, she has gained global recognition as one of the greatest vocal talents in the world today with comparisons to an emerging Barbra Streisand.



Evancho has released a string of Platinum and Gold albums, with sales of more than 3 million in the U.S., alone. She has also made history as the youngest, solo Platinum artist in the U.S.; the youngest Top 5 debut artist ever in the U.K.; and the youngest person to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center.



All seven of Evancho's albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart. The magnitude of her success led Billboard to include Jackie on its list of "Music Movers-and-Shakers Under the Age of 21" twice in 2010 and 2012.



She headlined three PBS television specials, appeared in the film "The Company We Keep" at the request of her co-star Robert Redford, and toured the world, singing for Presidents, Pope Francis I, Japan's Royal Family, and Oprah Winfrey. In addition to her solo success, Evancho has recorded duets with such notable artists as Tony Bennett, Plácido Domingo, Streisand, Chris Botti, and Joshua Bell.



In 2019, the world saw the emergence of a grown-up Evancho starting with her much anticipated return to "AGT-The Champions," where she stunned the audience with her rendition of Leonard Bernstein's "Somewhere." She also released The Debut, matching her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today: Broadway's New American Songbook. And earlier this year, Evancho appeared on the hit FOX series "The Masked Singer," where she impressed the judges and delighted fans with performances from a variety of genres.



Her expanding repertoire, collaborations with artists and writers, have inspired a new generation of fans eager for more. And at 22, Evancho is in a unique position to bring her vast experience and young woman's perspective to her debut at Melody Place. She has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy, becoming a young adult with a clear vision of the path she wants to take as a performer.