JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'

Multi-talented viral singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE releases his debut album this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4) via AWAL.

At midnight, JVKE launched a YouTube Premiere of a visual experience for the eight unreleased album tracks.

Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship. Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE carefully crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings that the titles describe and that he experienced himself in this cycle. The track list reflects the order of these cycles and JVKE hopes to evoke emotion at every turn during each chapter.

JVKE boldly claims this as his first and last album, as he wants to bring a new way of listening to his fans that has never been done before. JVKE has yet to fully divulge his vision, yet states that his album may offer hints as to what is to come. "this album marks the end and the start of something new. the way we've listened to music has drastically changed in recent years, warranting a change in how i release music. this is only the beginning of that evolution."

The release of this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4) follows the massive success of JVKE's recent single "golden hour" which has amassed over 65 million streams to date, receiving over 2 million streams per day. The track marked JVKE's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently sits at #62 and climbing.

Last week, the track impacted US Top 40 radio and was the #2 most added song with 43 adds and this week was added to additional stations including Z100 New York and Y100 Miami. It has been added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits, reached #1 on Spotify's US Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart simultaneously, and landed on a number of additional playlists. JVKE's viral TikTok that features the song has over 6.7M likes and over 33.9 million views.

Cumulatively, JVKE has amassed over 550 million streams, 26+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and built an audience of 10 million-plus followers on his social media pages. Most recently, JVKE released his latest single "i can't help it﻿," which interpolates the beloved track "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Previously, he released his single "this is what heartbreak feels like," a follow up to his viral 2021 release "this is what falling in love feels like," which has accumulated over 150 million streams and 45 million views and reached #33 at Top 40 radio. His breakout hit "Upside Down" took the internet by storm in 2020 and has generated over 200 million streams to date which was followed up by a Charlie Puth remix that received a nomination for a Trending: VMA Award.

Since his meteoric rise, JVKE has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virility to establish himself as a genre bending artist and producer on the rise. In addition to his own artist project, JVKE has carved a lane for himself in the production world including his work with global DJ superstars Galantis and on Eric Bellinger's GRAMMY® nominated album "New Light."

Recently, JVKE featured prominently in the trending VOX documentary "We tracked what happens after TikTok songs go viral." In addition to what the documentary portrays, he has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virility to establish himself as an multifaceted artist on the rise.

Listen to the new single here: