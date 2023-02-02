Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Iris DeMent Releases 'The Sacred Now' from 'WORKIN' ON A WORLD' Album

Iris DeMent Releases 'The Sacred Now' from 'WORKIN' ON A WORLD' Album

Her long-awaited upcoming album Workin’ On A World is out February 24.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Celebrated singer/songwriter Iris DeMent releases the hopeful track "The Sacred Now" from her long-awaited upcoming album Workin' On A World out February 24. Written with Pieta Brown, "The Sacred Now" shares that we are all in this life together, no matter what divides us. In addition, DeMent releases a remixed version of her 2020 song "How Long" today as well.

About "The Sacred Now," DeMent notes, "Every day in 2020, some new trauma was being added to the old ones that kept repeating themselves, and like everybody else, I was just trying to bear up under it all. Songs, ever since I was a child, have been lending me a hand. Writing songs, singing songs, putting them on records, has been a way for me to extend that hand to others.

One day, in the middle of the mayhem, I got the idea to send a melody and a title for a song I'd been working on to my friend, and fellow songwriter, Pieta Brown. Within a few hours, she'd sent me a handful of verses she'd come up with; I sent her a handful back. We looked over all our verses and noticed that two of hers and two of mine went good together. Abracadabra! 'The Sacred Now'."

Early excitement for the album came with the announcement of the title track in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more. DeMent will take Workin' On A World on the road when she begins a US tour on February 17th in Notre Dame, IN. For a special evening, DeMent will support The Avett Brothers at their show in Vienna, VA. A full list of tour dates is below and at irisdement.com.

Iris Dement's debut album Infamous Angel in 1992 has been hailed as one of Rolling Stone's Greatest Country Albums of All Time and one of Pitchfork's Best Albums of the 1990s. DeMent has earned numerous Grammy nominations and awards, along with the respect of peers/collaborators John Prine, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris and others. The Guardian has called her "one of the finest singer-songwriters in America," while NPR called her "one of the great voices in contemporary popular music."

Iris DeMent U.S. Tour Dates

Feb 17 - Notre Dame, IN - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
March 9 - Lafayette, LA - Acadania Center for the Arts*
March 10 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater*
March 11 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center*
March 12 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler*
Mar 23 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads#
Mar 24 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge#
Apr 15 - Elkton, FL - Gamble Rogers Folk Festival
Apr 27 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage*
April 28 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Arts*
May 12 - Green Lake, WI - Thrasher Opera House#
May 13 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House#
May 14 - Eau Claire, WI - Jamf Theatre#
May 27 - Vienna, VA - The Filene Center~
*with special guest Pieta Brown
#with special guest Ana Egge
~supporting The Avett Brothers



The GRAMMY Awards To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Segment Photo
The GRAMMY Awards To Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Segment
The performance will feature Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, and more. LL COOL J will introduce the segment.
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April Photo
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April
An all new K-Pop festival is headed to Vegas, headlined by 4th generation superstar boy group ENHYPEN!
P!NK Unveils TRUSTFALL Album Tracklist With Lumineers, Chris Stapleton & More Photo
P!NK Unveils 'TRUSTFALL' Album Tracklist With Lumineers, Chris Stapleton & More
Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, 'TRUSTFALL.' P!NK has unveiled the upcoming LP's tracklist, which is set to feature First Aid Kit, The Lumineers, and Chris Stapleton. It includes 13 tracks.
VIDEO: ZG Smith Releases Official Video for Title Track To Debut EP Photo
VIDEO: ZG Smith Releases Official Video for Title Track To Debut EP
The Nashville-based artist ZG Smith premiered the official video for the title track to his debut EP Nighttime Animal. The EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 

From This Author - Michael Major


Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'
February 2, 2023

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe releases his latest collaboration, “Moderación (con Camilo)” via Arista Records. The new track features five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Camilo.
SO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBSSO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS
February 2, 2023

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRIVIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRI
February 2, 2023

Co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” Watch the video clip now!
share