Inspired By Jerry Reed: Harmony Dreamers “Go Country” On Latest Single Release

With the August release of their album, "I Come From Earth," the global collective, Harmony Dreamers blazed onto the international music scene.

Oct. 07, 2022  

On October 7th, the global collective led by Byron Lee Scott releases the "Nashville Jam" version of their UK iTunes charting single, "I Come From Earth."

With the August release of their album, "I Come From Earth," the global collective, Harmony Dreamers blazed onto the international music scene. The new studio project of prolific songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Byron Lee Scott offers a timely message of worldwide unity with contributions from an array of top-flight musicians from every continent, including 20 international backup singers. The humorous title track has earned Top 15 radio status on UK radio charts, hitting the UK iTunes Pop Songs chart, while racking up more than 40K Spotify streams and over 6K monthly listeners. The lyric video for the song has enjoyed more than 5K youtube views. So, how does an act with Irish and Nigerian bassists, Spanish and Venezuelan percussionists and singers from the U.S., Argentina, and Austria come to record and release a COUNTRY music version of their hit song?

"There are several reasons why I decided to release a country music version of the title track, 'I Come From Earth,' said Scott. "This was not a last minute decision. It was recorded at the beginning of the album project. I have always enjoyed artists who can write a song with humor at times, like Joe Walsh. One of my favorite artists of all time is Jerry Reed. I love so many of his songs, and he can do many styles, besides humor. Nevertheless, some of my favorite songs of his were 'Amos Moses,' 'When You're Hot You're Hot,' and 'Good Lord Mr Ford.' I think this song speaks to the global concept of the album, connection and togetherness, but in a light-hearted way. And because I have loved the music of Jerry Reed so very much, it seemed natural to try a Nashville- flavored version. I bet heaven is a lot more fun since Jerry arrived."

"I Come From Earth (Nashville Jam)" drops on October 7th. Watch the lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8ChN3hE9aA

Harmony Dreamers' sensational debut album, "I Come From Earth," is a truly global record in both outlook and execution. The new studio project of prolific songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Byron Lee Scott, it offers a timely message of worldwide unity with contributions from an array of top-flight musicians from every continent, including 20 international backup singers. Ultra-melodic, rich in cultured harmonies, gorgeous orchestrations, and gentle psychedelia, Harmony Dreamers has earned comparisons to timeless greats including Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Steely Dan, and Crosby Stills & Nash. "I Come From Earth" melds diverse influences with a lyrical through-line of connection, togetherness, and optimism. For more information, please visit http://www.harmonydreamers.com




