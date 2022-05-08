Indie Trio Wild Rivers Announce US Tour and Release Acoustic Track

Indie trio Wild Rivers are excited to announce a fall U.S. tour that will launch in September and will include stops at Thalia Hall in Chicago, the El Rey in Los Angeles, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Brooklyn Steel in New York, Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival Music Festival, the Moon River Festival, and more. A full list of dates can be found below. The new dates will follow two sold-out U.S. runs this past winter, a nearly sold-out spring tour in Europe, an upcoming Canadian tour including a headline show at Massey Hall, and a summer of festivals including Bottlerock and Bonnaroo. Tickets are on-sale now at www.wildriversmusic.com. Today, the band shares a stripped-back version of their fan-favorite single, "Amsterdam." The original track has over ten million streams and off their 2022 album, Sidelines. The band explains, "When we're writing a song, the three of us are usually sitting in a room with a few guitars, working out the ideas in a raw, stripped-down way. We like to make sure the songs can stand on their own without production before building them out in a session and adding more instrumentation. With this alternative version, we wanted to try and recapture the intimacy of the early acoustic stage of the song's conception." LISTEN + SHARE "AMSTERDAM (ACOUSTIC)" https://wildrivers.ffm.to/amsterdamacoustic Wild Rivers [Khalid Yassein (guitars, vocals, keys), Andrew Oliver (lead guitar, synths), Devan Glover (vocals)] new album, Sidelines, which debuted at #9 in the U.S. on the Spotify Debut Album Chart, captures the band as they navigate their twenties, moving from the college years into the uncharted territories of adulthood. It was co-produced by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Sharon van Etten) and recorded in Connecticut, Los Angeles, and Khalid and Devan's college town of Kingston, Ontario. Described by Line of Best Fit as "a confident and mature record," while Wonderland said it is "sure to calm your soul and centre your mind" and Under the Radar lauded the band's sophomore album as "a piece of poignant pop beauty." Wild Rivers have earned over 250 million streams and a devoted fanbase for their expertly crafted harmonies, introspective lyricism, and incredible live show. WILD RIVERS TOUR DATES (for tickets, go to www.wildriversmusic.com/tour) 5/6 Dublin, IE @ Workman's Club Cellar 5/7 Cork, IE @ Winthrop Avenue @ Cyprus Avenue 5/9 London, UK @ Oslo - SOLD OUT 5/10 Manchester @ Night & Day - SOLD OUT 5/11 London @ Oslo - SOLD OUT 5/12-13 The Great Escape 5/14 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana - SOLD OUT 5/17 Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord - Tuinzaal 5/18 Gent @ Trefpunt 5/19 Cologne @ Subway 5/20 Berlin @ Privatclub 5/22 Hamburg @ Hebebuhne 5/24 Copenhagen @ Ideal Bar (Vega) 5/25 Stockholm @ Obaren 5/26 Oslo, Norway @ Krosset 5/29 Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival 6/2 Toronto, CA-ON @ Massey Hall 6/3 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW 6/4 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW - SOLD OUT 6/5 Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus 6/16 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2022 7/7- 7/10 Winnipeg Folk Fest 7/11 Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre 7/12 Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room 7/13 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth 7/15 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom 7/16 Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom 9/6 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground 9/7 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club 9/9 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground 9/10 - 9/11 Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival 9/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall 9/13 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's 9/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre 9/16 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall 9/17 Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room 9/19 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Showroom 9/20 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre 9/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore 9/23 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern 9/24 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre 9/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom 9/27 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater 9/28 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre 10/1 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse 10/3 Boston, MA @ Royale 10/4 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel 10/5 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer 10/8 - 10/9 Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Music Festival