Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Imagine Dragons Present Double Album 'Mercury — Acts 1 & 2'

Imagine Dragons Present Double Album 'Mercury — Acts 1 & 2'

The release is available everywhere now.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons proudly present their massive double-disc album, Mercury - Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) - available everywhere now.

With the 32-track epic, the group makes the boldest artistic statement of their career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles "Enemy" and "Sharks." Most recently, the band's current single "Bones" went #1 at Alt Radio. While Act 1 explores themes such as love, faith, pain, passion and loss, Act 2 focuses on sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career.

About the album, lead singer Dan Reynolds says, "Mercury - Act 1 is focused on the immediacy of death. What does that sound like? What does that feel like? Mercury - Act 2 is focused on the process that comes after. So it's the coping, the waking up and life has to continue on. When you've lost someone you love, life continues. This album is about loss, grief, and life. I think throwing life in there is so important because there is a lot of joy to this record. It's about being present."

The video for "Sharks" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live and MTVU, as well as on the MTV Times Square billboards. Directed by VMA Award winner Drew Kirsch [Taylor Swift], the video is set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas strip and follows Imagine Dragons on the heist of their lives across iconic Las Vegas locations including Bellagio, Allegiant Stadium, Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, "O" by Cirque du Soleil and more.

Imagine Dragons paved the way for their new album with the release of a series of recent anthemic chart topping singles. Thus far, "Bones." has gathered over 331 million streams to date and the accompanying music video has scored 31 million-plus YouTube views. The song also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and attracted widespread acclaim.

Their prior single, the global smash "Enemy," has racked up 4.6 billion combined streams across two versions (including a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D). "Enemy," which was tapped for Riot Games' animated series "Arcane," went No.1 at Alternative Radio and No. 1 at Top 40 Radio.

Last week, the band released the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut LP with Night Visions (Expanded Edition) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope/UME) out now. It notably boasts nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased songs, "Love of Mine" and "Bubble."

Listen to the double album here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'
September 14, 2022

New York’s self-styled ‘lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop’ artist JW Francis shares effervescent offering 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball', the latest reveal from brand new album Dream House. Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 Trailer
September 14, 2022

On your marks, get set — bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more in a new collection of the Great British Baking Show. Contestants will attempt to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFTVIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFT
September 14, 2022

The recent BET “Best New Artist'' winner has also previously worked with Vevo for Ctrl performances of 777’s “Wheelie” and “Trust No Bitch,” and a Ctrl At Home performance of “Youngest N Richest” from her 2020 album, Queen of Da Souf. “Sunshine” follows Latto’s previous Vevo LIFT performance of “Stepper.” Watch the new video performance now!
Born Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital DebutBorn Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital Debut
September 14, 2022

Released as a digital-only album in 2021, PULP was the band’s final release in a trilogy that began with the release of JUICE and SQUEEZE. For the remainder of 2022, they will play select dates, including the fifth annual Shondi Festoon, the band’s fictional, non-denominational holiday event they host in Toronto. Check out more tour dates now!
Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'
September 14, 2022

Lee Fields has shared his timeless new single, “Forever,” available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A stripped-down live performance video – featuring backing from guitarist Thomas Brenneck (Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band) and vocalist Josh Lane (Thee Sacred Souls) – premieres today on YouTube.