Imagine Dragons Present Double Album 'Mercury — Acts 1 & 2'

GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons proudly present their massive double-disc album, Mercury - Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) - available everywhere now.

With the 32-track epic, the group makes the boldest artistic statement of their career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles "Enemy" and "Sharks." Most recently, the band's current single "Bones" went #1 at Alt Radio. While Act 1 explores themes such as love, faith, pain, passion and loss, Act 2 focuses on sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career.

About the album, lead singer Dan Reynolds says, "Mercury - Act 1 is focused on the immediacy of death. What does that sound like? What does that feel like? Mercury - Act 2 is focused on the process that comes after. So it's the coping, the waking up and life has to continue on. When you've lost someone you love, life continues. This album is about loss, grief, and life. I think throwing life in there is so important because there is a lot of joy to this record. It's about being present."

The video for "Sharks" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live and MTVU, as well as on the MTV Times Square billboards. Directed by VMA Award winner Drew Kirsch [Taylor Swift], the video is set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas strip and follows Imagine Dragons on the heist of their lives across iconic Las Vegas locations including Bellagio, Allegiant Stadium, Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, "O" by Cirque du Soleil and more.

Imagine Dragons paved the way for their new album with the release of a series of recent anthemic chart topping singles. Thus far, "Bones." has gathered over 331 million streams to date and the accompanying music video has scored 31 million-plus YouTube views. The song also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and attracted widespread acclaim.

Their prior single, the global smash "Enemy," has racked up 4.6 billion combined streams across two versions (including a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D). "Enemy," which was tapped for Riot Games' animated series "Arcane," went No.1 at Alternative Radio and No. 1 at Top 40 Radio.

Last week, the band released the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut LP with Night Visions (Expanded Edition) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope/UME) out now. It notably boasts nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased songs, "Love of Mine" and "Bubble."

Listen to the double album here: