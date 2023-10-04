Hooveriii Release Single 'Dreaming' Off Forthcoming New Album 'Pointe'

Los Angeles-based Hooveriii have revealed the newest tease of their October 13 album Pointe, being released via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Levitation. Featuring vocals by the band's Alice Wallace “Dreaming” is an epic future-folk experimentation, and also the album's closer. Bert Hoover describes the track as, “the border where dreams become nightmares, a lullaby of contradictions, a love song? A little homage to Angelo Badalamenti.”

Hooveriii will be playing songs off the new album as well as fan favorites as they hit the road as the direct support for Mudhoney next week. Hooveriii previously opened for them on their 2022 European tour. The dates kick off October 12 in Tacoma, WA and makes stops in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge on October 28 and at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 14. The run concludes in Seattle with a two-night stop at The Crocodile Showroom on November 19 (21+) and November 20 (all ages).

In creating Pointe Hoveriii found themselves drawn to the sounds of ‘60s psychedelic act Pisces to Phil Lynott's solo releases and pioneering electronic acts like Tangerine Dream. The end result is a collection of songs that is perhaps their most accessible yet. Thematically the album explores the phenomenon of time, specifically the moment leading up to each decision where, for a brief instant, there are infinite possibilities that have yet to be distilled into a singular outcome.

Hooveriii have previously shared “The Tall Grass” and more recently “The Ship That I Sail,” a song that teems with fuzzed-out guitar wizardry. The music roster on Pointe features Hoover, Kaz Mirblouk, James Novick, Owen Barrett, Gabe Flores, Gabriel Salomon, Wallace, Paco Casanova, Matt Zuk, Jon Modaff, Shaughnessy Starr, Olaf Selland and Ari B. Jones.

Unlike previous Hooveriii releases the album was recorded over an extended period of time and was both consciously and subconsciously inspired by the touring the band did in support of 2021's Water For The Frogs and 2022's A Round Of Applause. “I'm really grateful for all of the people who contributed to this album and it's a long list of people but it's important that they are all listed because we all really pulled together to make this album,” Hoover adds.

“Every record is kind of a response to the last record and I like listening to people's discographies like that,” Hoover explains. “When we finished A Round Of Applause we were in rock mode playing with a lot of rock and psych bands and I was really thinking about what do you do with a fourth record?” The answer turns out to be something more esoteric and less predictable than a guitar-driven album while retaining the core of the band's sound, which has made the Los Angeles-based act such an exciting act to watch evolve.

Pointe is an album that references the past while stretching toward an unknown future. “I think that our intuition going forward is to keep ourselves surprised and keep people who like us surprised, hopefully without isolating anyone,” he adds.

More than anything else Pointe feels like a full circle moment for Hooveriii, which has evolved from a bedroom solo project into an expansive band that features an army of talented musicians and contributors. “In a lot of ways, Pointe feels like an epilogue to one phase of the band and a prologue to the next one,” Hoover says of how the band's latest release fits into their musical catalog.

Pointe is a collection of songs that weren't recorded in a linear fashion but that fit together in a way that feels almost cosmic in nature. In other words, it's Hooveriii at their most creative and undistilled. “I don't really care about trying to push the envelope forward,” Hoover admits, looking back at the long road leading up to completing the album. “I care about making a good record that sounds cohesive—and I feel like with this one, we did a good job.”

Hooverii tour dates (with Mudhoney)

Oct 12 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Oct 13 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Oct 14 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

Oct 15 - Billings, MT @ The Pub Station Tap Room

Oct 18 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Oct 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Oct 20 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

Oct 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

Oct 22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct 25 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct 27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct 28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Oct 31 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 1 - Atlanta, GA @ EARL

Nov 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Nov 3 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

Nov 4 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

Nov 5 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

Nov 8 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Nov 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Nov 17 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Nov 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

Nov 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)

Photo by Alex Bulli