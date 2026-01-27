Tenille Townes Adds New Dates to Intimate 'Living Room Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Tenille Townes has announced an expanded run of dates for The Living Room Tour, her intimate acoustic tour, which sees Townes perform stripped-down versions of her songs.

Following the previously announced Ontario run, Townes has added new U.S. and Western Canadian dates, with stops in Nashville, Seattle, Portland, Cleveland, Newport, Regina, and more. Tickets are on sale now here.

Billed as “an acoustic evening with a girl and her guitar,” The Living Room Tour features Townes alone on stage, performing in theaters and intimate venues that allow for a close-up connection with audiences.

Among the newly announced dates are special performances in Calgary on April 23 and April 25, where Townes will be joined by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra for two evenings that expand the Living Room concept into a cinematic, orchestral experience. The shows will be Townes’ first-ever performance joined by a full symphony orchestra.

Select dates on the tour will feature special guests, including Terra Lightfoot, Corrina, and Chris Buck Band, adding to the warmth and collaborative spirit of the run.

The tour expansion follows the release of Townes’ powerful new single, “Enabling,” out now. Written and self-produced by Townes, the song is described as a "meditation on boundaries, accountability, and the emotional cost of loving someone at the expense of yourself." Listen to it below.

Across her career, Townes has earned two Academy of Country Music Awards, two JUNO Awards, and 17 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, while touring with artists including Stevie Nicks, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Reba, Zac Brown Band, George Strait, and Dierks Bentley.

Tenille Townes The Living Room Tour

Mar 6 – Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre #

Mar 7 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre #

Mar 18 – Richmond Hill, ON – Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

Mar 19 – Chatham, ON – Chatham Capitol Theatre

Mar 20 – North Bay, ON – The Capitol Centre

Mar 21 – Kingston, ON – Kingston Grand Theatre

Mar 22 – Oakville, ON – The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Mar 24 – Brantford, ON – The Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

Mar 25 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Mar 26 – Brampton, ON – The Rose Brampton

Apr 9 – Nashville, TN – City Winery *

Apr 16 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic *

Apr 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre *

Apr 18 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre *

Apr 21 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina *

Apr 23 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall * @

Apr 25 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall * @

Apr 27 – Vernon, BC – Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre ^

Apr 28 – Kamloops, BC – Sagebrush Theatre ^

May 2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

May 3 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

May 14 – Evanston, IL – SPACE *

May 15 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

May 16 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Revival *#

On tour with Musadine Bloodline*

Newly announced dates& w/Corrina^

w/ Chris Buck Band

@Special evenings with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Photo Credit: Madison Rensing