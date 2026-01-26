Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to Play 2026 North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and best-selling band Earth, Wind & Fire will embark on a 2026 North American Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 24 at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul making stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Austin at Moody Center on Friday, August 14.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10am local time here.

Citi is the official card of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2026 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item & more.

LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Tue Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Tues Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Fri Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

ABOUT LIONEL RICHIE

Lionel Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, received an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards, and has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year and the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors.

In March 2018, Richie cemented his iconic legacy as he imprinted his hand and footprints at Hollywood’s storied TCL Chinese Theatre. In 2022, he was both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award, his 18th AMA award. He also received the 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. Richie debuted and served as producer on the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The Greatest Night in Pop quickly became a cultural phenomenon as the most-watched music documentary of 2024 with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. Richie has served as a judge on ABC's "American Idol" for the past eight seasons and is back for its 9th season. He also served as executive producer on AppleTV+’s “KPOPPED,” which hit #1 in South Korea and the top 10 in 99 countries. Most recently, Richie offered a reflection on his journey through music, fame, and personal transformation in his New York Times bestselling memoir Truly, released on September 30, 2025.

ABOUT EARTH, WIND & FIRE

Earth, Wind & Fire have scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won nine GRAMMY Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and, in 2019, was acknowledged with a Kennedy Center Honor.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos