David Archuleta to Embark on Book Tour for New Memoir DEVOUT

To commemorate the release of his memoir Devout, singer-songwriter David Archeleta will embark on a book tour, with stops in New York City, Boston, Chicago, and more. The book, featuring never-before-seen photos, will be released on February 17 from Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books.

The seven-city book tour will kick off on February 17 in New York at 92NY. Each event will include a Q&A discussion as well as an autograph signing with the purchase of the book. In addition, Archeleta will also release a 3-song EP of new music written specifically about themes in the book. The EP will be available only through the purchase of the audiobook HERE.

Rising to fame after being the runner-up on American Idol at age seventeen, Devout explores Archeleta's deeply personal journey as a closeted Mormon teen turned international pop star, torn between faith, fame, and identity. The memoir will dive into the pressures of being on a hit television show and a domineering father.

Archeleta also reflects on his ventures with American Idol, a tour with Demi Lovato, and a two-year sabbatical as a missionary in South America, charting his path through heartbreak, estrangement, three engagements, thoughts of suicide, and finally, his decision to leave the Mormon Church.

“A lot of people who saw teenage David on TV thought they knew me. In DEVOUT, I share that there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than many realized—with me, with my family, and with the show," says Archeleta. "I had to recondition almost everything I learned or was taught to believe, and that process can be challenging. This is a story about finding courage within yourself during your absolute darkest moment to persevere and become who you truly are.

Book Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 17 – New York City at 92NY @ 7:30 pm

(W/DEVOUT collaborator Valerie Frankel) - Ticket Link

Wednesday, February, 18 – Boston at WBUR City Space @ 7:00 pm (w/Amory Sivertson) - Ticket Link

Thursday, February 19 – Chicago at Barbara’s Bookstore at Macy’s on State Street @ 6:00 pm – (Please note this event is a meet & greet and signing only. No Q&A) Ticket Link

Friday, February 20 – St. Louis at Clayton High School Theatre @ 7:00 pm (w/Shane Mullen) - Ticket Link

Monday, February 23 – Austin, TX at Book People @ 7:00 pm (W/Johnny Sibilly) - Ticket Link

Tuesday, February 24 - Salt Lake City at Utah Museum of Fine Arts @ 7:00 pm (W/Jessi Draper of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) - Ticket Link

Wednesday, February 25 – Los Angeles at Barnes & Noble/The Grove at Farmer’s Market @ 7:00 pm (w/Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons) - Ticket Link

About David Archuleta

David Archuleta first stepped into the pop spotlight at age 17 as the runner-up of American Idol Season 7. Since his first single “Crush,” he has released eight studio albums, twenty-four singles, and twenty-one music videos.

He made his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and joined the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour.

More recently, he won the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, was honored by the HRC/Human Rights Campaign in 2025 with their VISIBILITY AWARD.

Photo credit: Robert Ascroft